Statement from Attorney General Jay Jones on City of Lynchburg v. Koski Lynchburg City Circuit Court Ruling
Richmond, VA – Attorney General Jay Jones today released the following statement after his Office successfully defended the April 21 election in Lynchburg Circuit Court, where the court dismissed the latest effort to block the vote:
“Today the Office of the Attorney General stood up in court to protect the right to vote. The Lynchburg Circuit Court’s decision reinforces our position since the beginning — this election was properly called and will proceed as scheduled.
We will continue working closely with state and local officials to guarantee a fair and orderly process and to safeguard every eligible Virginian’s ability to make their voice heard on April 21.
We will also continue to vigorously fight back against any efforts to interfere with Virginia’s ability to carry out statutorily mandated elections.”
