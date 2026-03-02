Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones
Attorney General

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Statement from Attorney General Jay Jones on

City of Lynchburg v. Koski Lynchburg City Circuit Court Ruling

Richmond, VA – Attorney General Jay Jones today released the following statement after his Office successfully defended the April 21 election in Lynchburg Circuit Court, where the court dismissed the latest effort to block the vote:

“Today the Office of the Attorney General stood up in court to protect the right to vote. The Lynchburg Circuit Court’s decision reinforces our position since the beginning — this election was properly called and will proceed as scheduled.

We will continue working closely with state and local officials to guarantee a fair and orderly process and to safeguard every eligible Virginian’s ability to make their voice heard on April 21.

We will also continue to vigorously fight back against any efforts to interfere with Virginia’s ability to carry out statutorily mandated elections.”

