Report: Colorectal cancer rates continue declining among older adults while incidents climb for younger adults 

A report published March 2 by the American Cancer Society found that colorectal cancer rates among adults 65 and older continue to decline while rates for younger adults continue to increase. The study found that the increase is being driven by a higher prevalence of rectal cancer, which now makes up 32% of all colorectal cancer diagnoses, up from 27% in the mid-2000s. The study also projects 158,850 new cases of colorectal cancer in the U.S. in 2026, and that 55,230 individuals will die from the disease. Nearly one-third of deaths are estimated to be younger than age 65.

