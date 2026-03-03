ACMP Announces Diana Kander as Keynote Speaker for Change Orlando 2026

Register Now for Change Orlando 2026 Diana Kander

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP) is proud to announce that New York Times bestselling author and innovation consultant Diana Kander will headline Change Orlando 2026 as a mainstage keynote speaker on Monday, May 18 at 9:00 AM ET.Taking place May 17–20, 2026, at the Caribe Royale Resort, Change Orlando marks a milestone year as ACMP celebrates its 15th Anniversary. This global gathering will bring together change leaders from around the world not only to advance the profession—but to celebrate 15 years of Leading the Way Change Works.Kander’s keynote, “Unleash Your Curiosity: The Hidden Skill Behind Successful Change,” will challenge attendees to rethink one of the most powerful—and overlooked—drivers of enterprise transformation: curiosity.Change professionals sit at the center of transformation, responsible not only for designing change but ensuring adoption, alignment, and sustainment. Yet resistance remains one of the greatest barriers to success. Kander argues that the most effective leaders don’t fight resistance—they spark curiosity.Drawing on her experience helping organizations create multi-billion-dollar products, coach executive teams, and implement culture transformations, Kander will reveal how curiosity enables change professionals to uncover hidden “zombie” barriers, shift stakeholder mindsets, and create the conditions for measurable and sustainable behavior change. Rather than forcing compliance, curiosity builds ownership—and accelerates adoption.Attendees will leave with practical tools to:• Identify outdated processes and invisible barriers that undermine transformation• Use curiosity to uncover root causes of resistance and challenge legacy thinking• Strengthen stakeholder alignment and activate sponsors to accelerate enterprise-wide change“As we celebrate ACMP’s 15th anniversary in 2026, our keynote speaker at Change Orlando embodies forward thinking and bold leadership,” said Deshini Newman, CEO of ACMP. “Diana’s work on curiosity as a catalyst for growth aligns perfectly with our profession. We are thrilled to welcome change leaders from around the world to experience her message live in Orlando. There is something uniquely powerful about gathering in person to learn, connect, and celebrate each other and our profession.”“Curiosity is foundational to successful change,” said Rich Batchelor, MCMP™, President of the ACMP Board of Directors. “Diana’s research and practical approach speak directly to the challenges our members face every day. Her keynote will equip attendees at every level—from emerging practitioners to enterprise leaders—with actionable strategies they can immediately apply.”A New York Times bestselling author and serial entrepreneur, Kander entered the United States as a refugee at age eight and went on to launch and sell millions of dollars’ worth of products and services. Her books have been taught in more than 100 universities, and her work continues to influence organizations seeking to remain innovative and relevant in rapidly changing markets.Change Orlando 2026 will feature 2.5 days of educational programming, networking events—including special 15th Anniversary celebrations—and opportunities for practitioners across all experience levels to deepen their impact.Last year’s ACMP conference sold out. Registration is now open, and attendees are encouraged to secure their seat early to be part of this milestone event.For more information and to register, visit Change Orlando.###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals© (ACMP©) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: www.acmpglobal.org

