Governor Ivey Appoints Ronald “Rex” Vaughn II as Chairman of the Madison County Commission

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced the appointment of Ronald “Rex” Vaughn II as Chairman of the Madison County Commission. The governor informed Vaughn of her selection today.

“A native of Madison County and longtime owner and operator of Vaughn Farms, Rex Vaughn is well known throughout north Alabama for his tireless advocacy of small business and farming,” said Governor Ivey. “He has forged strong ties within the county and entire Tennessee Valley region, and I have no doubt he will serve the people well as the new Chairman of the Madison County Commission.”

Vaughn will fill the vacancy on the Madison County Commission left with the retirement of former Chairman Mac McCutcheon on March 1, 2026.

“I join the people of Madison County honoring former Chairman Mac McCutcheon as he enters retirement. His remarkable career encompasses nearly two decades as a Huntsville police officer, 16 years in the Alabama Legislature – including six years as Speaker of the House – and finally three years as Madison County Commission Chairman. Mac leaves a proud legacy of selfless service to North Alabama, and I wish him and his wife, Debbie, all the best,” added Governor Ivey.

“I wish to thank Governor Ivey for granting me this opportunity,” said Vaughn. “I will most assuredly serve with the humility that I have always witnessed in my friend, Chairman Mac McCutcheon. The people of Madison County deserve no less.”

A graduate of Sparkman High School, Vaughn received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Agriculture Education degrees from Auburn University in 1983 and 1985, respectively.

Vaughn lives in Huntsville.

His appointment is effective immediately.

