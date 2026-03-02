South Carolina export sales reach $38.5 billion in 2025, marking seven-year high

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) and South Carolina Ports (SC Ports) today announced that the state’s 2025 export sales grew 1.5%, reaching $38.5 billion — the highest value in seven years — as reported by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The 2025 export sales underscore the continued global demand for South Carolina-made products. South Carolina was again the nation’s top exporter of both completed passenger vehicles and tires. The state also ranked second nationally in the export of ball/roller bearings, commonly used in the automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery and energy sectors.

Motor vehicles and parts, aircraft and parts, and machinery and parts were South Carolina’s most exported commodities in 2025. Aircraft and parts’ market share rose 31% from 2024, while completed passenger vehicles generated the most significant share of export sales revenue, totaling $11.8 billion.

South Carolina’s top five exported commodities in 2025, by percentage share, were:

Motor vehicles and parts Aircraft and parts Machinery and parts Plastics Tires

South Carolina exported goods to countries across Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

South Carolina companies looking to expand their global markets can explore S.C. Commerce’s export incentives or contact the international trade team.

QUOTES

“South Carolina once again led the country in the export of passenger vehicles and tires, reflecting the strength of our manufacturing industry. Reaching the highest export value in seven years is the result of a skilled workforce and the confidence global markets place in products made in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s strong export sales last year demonstrate the strength of our economy and the power of our advanced manufacturing sector. International trade remains a cornerstone of the state’s growth and development, providing opportunities for long-term success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“More than 70% of cargo exported through South Carolina Ports’ facilities originates from companies in South Carolina, higher than any other major container port on the East Coast. South Carolina’s advanced manufacturers, agricultural producers and businesses rely on SC Ports’ efficient operations to remain competitive, and reach the global markets that demand their products.” -SC Ports President and CEO Micah Mallace

SC 2025 EXPORT FAST FACTS