Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Second Annual ModaMiami Sale with RM Sotheby’s Achieves White-Glove Results

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today the successful sale of a curated selection of luxury properties presented during ModaMiami, the premier East Coast luxury car collector and lifestyle event, in partnership with RM Sotheby's. Bidding culminated live at The Biltmore Hotel Miami - Coral Gables, marking the firm’s second consecutive year gaveling luxury real estate on RM Sotheby’s stage. The sale achieved white-glove results, with 100% of lots sold and over $200 million in aggregate bids placed.

The live auction event brought together luxury collectors, investors, and decision-makers from across the country, generating competitive bidding momentum in a high-visibility setting. Offerings included a tri-level trophy penthouse in Miami’s Brickell Flatiron and a 13-acre Texas riverfront estate near Austin, both of which sold in cooperation with Sotheby’s International Realty.

“ModaMiami once again provided a powerful global opportunity to showcase exceptional real estate alongside rare and collectible automobiles,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Presenting these properties within an environment that celebrates collectors, capital, and culture allows us to elevate our platform and position them directly in front of buyers ready to transact, resulting in meaningful competition and decisive results.”

“What makes this sale notable is not just the outcome, but the setting,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. “Aligning luxury real estate with a world-class collector event like ModaMiami reinforces that exceptional properties deserve exceptional stages. Our ongoing collaboration with RM Sotheby’s allows us to reach an audience that values rarity, craftsmanship, and legacy.”

Featured highlights:

A designer-ready architectural masterpiece, 1000 Brickell Plaza in Miami, Florida, saw eight bidders competing for a sale price of $9.632M in cooperation with Jonathan Garcia and Elena C. Bluntzer of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. Images may be viewed here with credit to Lux Media Group and Carol Villela.

'Oxbow Overlook,' a magnificent estate perched high above Salado Creek at 8536 Armstrong Road near Austin, Texas, saw six bidders competing for a sale price of $3.595M in cooperation with Debbie Stevenson of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Images may be viewed here with credit to JPM Real Estate Photography.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closings will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, one of the world’s premier destinations for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby’s International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby’s, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

