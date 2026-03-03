Hoosiers Can Access Birth Control Directly at Participating Pharmacies Across Indiana

Indiana pharmacists can now prescribe and dispense birth control, expanding convenient access to contraceptive care statewide.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Hoosiers may not realize they can receive birth control directly from trained pharmacists at participating pharmacies across Indiana — offering a convenient option that does not require scheduling a traditional doctor’s visit.

Pharmacist-prescribed contraception is available to women aged 18 and older through participating pharmacies statewide. This option can be especially helpful for individuals who do not have private insurance, live in rural communities, face language barriers, or do not have an established healthcare provider.

The Pharmacy Access to Contraceptives for Hoosiers (PATCH) project is a statewide initiative working to increase awareness of this option and support pharmacies in offering contraceptive services through trained pharmacists. While pharmacist-prescribed contraception is legal and available in Indiana, many residents remain unaware that it is an option.

“For many patients, the pharmacy is the most accessible healthcare location they visit,” said Kate Riddell, pharmacist. “Offering birth control there allows people to receive care more quickly and conveniently — without additional appointments or long waits.”

Through PATCH, pharmacies receive training and implementation support to help pharmacists integrate contraceptive prescribing into everyday practice. Participating pharmacists can prescribe a range of hormonal birth control methods, including pills, patches, and injections.

With ongoing barriers to healthcare access — including transportation challenges, provider shortages, and cost — pharmacist-prescribed contraception offers a practical option for individuals seeking timely care in a familiar setting.

To support public understanding, PATCH has launched an educational video explaining how pharmacist-prescribed contraception works and what patients can expect during the process. The video is designed as a public-facing resource and is available at:

www.indianapatch.org/service-delivery-resources

In addition to education, PATCH provides free tools to help Hoosiers learn more and find participating pharmacies, including:

• A pharmacy locator

• Step-by-step guidance on what to expect

• Resources designed for diverse communities

These efforts focus on reaching communities where access to traditional healthcare services may be limited — including rural areas and communities that benefit from information shared in multiple languages and trusted formats.

“As with many healthcare services, awareness plays a critical role in access,” said Riddell. “When people understand what options are available and how those options work, it becomes easier to make informed decisions about their care.”

The PATCH project also includes research to better understand how pharmacist-prescribed contraception is being used and how it can improve access to care across the state.

This model helps reduce delays in care and supports individuals seeking contraception in a familiar, community-based setting.

To learn more about pharmacist-prescribed contraception and find participating pharmacies, visit:

www.indianapatch.org

About PATCH

The Pharmacy Access to Contraceptives for Hoosiers (PATCH) project is a statewide initiative funded by IDOH Safety Pin, in collaboration with the Indiana Pharmacists Association, designed to expand access to contraception by empowering pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives directly. PATCH provides training, implementation support, and funding to help pharmacies integrate these services and conducts research to support effective, scalable adoption across Indiana.

HOW TO GET BIRTH CONTROL AT THE PHARMACY IF YOU ARE 18 YEARS OR OLDER

