Dr. Shaili Gal of Peoria Cosmetic Surgery Named Women’s Choice Award Best Doctor 2026 for Third Consecutive Year

Dr. Shaili Gal, MD, of Peoria Cosmetic Surgery in Peoria, Arizona, named a Women's Choice Award Best Doctor for the third consecutive year (2024–2026).

Phoenix Metro plastic surgeon recognized for board certification, patient satisfaction, and clinical standards

My focus is on safety, careful listening, and natural-looking results aligned with each patient’s goals.” — Dr. Shaili Gal, MD

PHEONIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Shaili Gal of Peoria Cosmetic Surgery has been named a 2026 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctor, marking her third consecutive year receiving the designation (2024, 2025, 2026).The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors recognition is based on a combination of criteria including confirmed board certifications, active years in practice, an unrestricted medical license, and patient review standards. Physicians must maintain a minimum of 30 publicly available reviews with an overall rating of at least 4.0 stars.Dr. Gal is double board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery. She earned her medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine, completed general surgery training at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, and finished her plastic surgery residency at the University of California, Davis Medical Center. She further completed an accredited aesthetic fellowship focused on cosmetic procedures of the face, breast, and body.Serving patients throughout Phoenix and the surrounding West Valley, Dr. Gal specializes in breast surgery, body contouring, upper eyelid surgery, and lip lift procedures. She is currently the only female plastic surgeon practicing in the West Valley.Her approach centers on patient safety, education, and individualized surgical planning.“Plastic surgery is deeply personal,” said Dr. Gal. “My focus is on safety, careful listening, and natural-looking results aligned with each patient’s goals.”Receiving the designation for three consecutive years reflects consistent professional standards and patient satisfaction.About Peoria Cosmetic SurgeryPeoria Cosmetic Surgery is a boutique plastic surgery practice serving patients throughout the Pheonix area. The practice offers cosmetic surgical and non-surgical procedures of the breast, body, and face in a private, office-based surgical suite.The surgical facility is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), reflecting voluntary participation in ongoing independent inspections and adherence to nationally recognized safety standards. All major procedures are performed using conscious sedation with local anesthesia rather than general anesthesia, a choice that supports patient safety and often allows for a smoother recovery.Dr. Gal and her team prioritize thoughtful surgical planning, careful monitoring, and individualized care. While advancements in aesthetic medicine continue to evolve, the practice focuses on techniques and technologies that are proven, appropriate, and aligned with patient health and long-term outcomes.Located in Peoria, Arizona, the practice serves patients across Maricopa County, Yavapai County, and the greater Phoenix region.For consultation information, visit https://www.peoriacosmeticsurgery.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.