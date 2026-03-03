Vestible Announces Strategic Partnership with Pinto Capital to Expand Financing Access for Professional Sports Clubs

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vestible, a U.S.-based sports investment platform and emerging leader in expanding capital access for sports organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Pinto Capital, a premier advisory firm specializing in the global sports sector. The collaboration leverages Pinto Capital’s network alongside Vestible’s financing solutions to broaden access to growth capital and support long-term development while preserving club ownership and operational control.

The partnership will focus on sourcing and facilitating transactions that provide professional clubs with access to growth capital through exit-linked investment structures. Through Vestible's regulated platform, clubs can raise capital tied to potential future sale outcomes, enabling them to fund key initiatives—from facility upgrades to player acquisitions—while retaining full ownership and operational control.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pinto Capital, a firm that shares our vision for empowering sports organizations,” said Parker Graham, CEO of Vestible. “Their deep industry expertise and connections are unparalleled. Together, we can unlock significant value for clubs, providing the resources they need to compete at the highest level and build for the long term.”

Laurie Pinto, Founder of Pinto Capital, commented, “Vestible’s groundbreaking platform is a game-changer for sports finance. We are excited to introduce their unique model to our network of professional clubs. This partnership provides our clients with a powerful new tool for capital formation without the constraints of traditional financing.”

The announcement follows Vestible’s recent expansion into the European market and reflects the company’s broader mission to build a more accessible global financial infrastructure for sports investment. The partnership with Pinto Capital marks a significant step toward connecting sports organizations with the capital needed to support long-term growth.

About Vestible

Vestible is a U.S.-based sports investment platform creating global access for investors to participate in the future of sports organizations. Vestible works with professional clubs and U.S.-based universities to help them raise capital through structured investment offerings. For anyone interested in speaking to Vestible regarding investor, club, or other partnership opportunities, please contact Parker Graham at parker@vestible.co

About Pinto Capital

Pinto Capital is a boutique sports M&A advisory firm specialising in the sale and purchase of professional sporting assets, capital raising, and strategic investment across a range of teams, clubs and leagues. Established in 2015, the firm has brokered hundreds of millions pounds worths of investment and is widely recognised for delivering complex, end-to-end transactions that help shape the next era of fruitful ownership. For media members interested in speaking to Pinto Capital LLP please contact Amber Pinto at amber@pintocapital.co.uk

