Christina Kanu Consulting Celebrates 10 Years of Impact, Innovation, and Excellence

Watching the business grow while continuing to serve and empower others every day has been one of the greatest honors of my life” — Christina Kanu-Allen

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina Kanu Consulting (CKC), a Black woman-owned strategic marketing and public relations firm, proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of purpose-driven growth, client success, and meaningful impact. Celebrated during Women’s History Month, the anniversary underscores the firm’s role in advancing women in business and strategic communications.

Founded in 2016 by Christina Kanu-Allen, CKC was built on a clear mission: to provide strategic counsel, powerful storytelling, and results-driven marketing solutions that elevate brands, leaders, and organizations. Over the past decade, the firm has partnered with executive leaders, nonprofits, small businesses, and individuals to amplify their voices and expand their influence.

“Reaching 10 years in business is both humbling and deeply rewarding,” said Christina Kanu-Allen, CEO of Christina Kanu Consulting. “When I started Christina Kanu Consulting 10 years ago, it was rooted in a genuine love for helping people think and operate more strategically. Watching the business grow while continuing to serve and empower others every day has been one of the greatest honors of my life. It has given me a deep sense of purpose, and I am especially proud to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to build boldly and lead with intention,” said Kanu-Allen.

Throughout the years, CKC has been recognized for its commitment to excellence, authenticity, and culturally intelligent branding and communications strategies. Founder Christina Kanu-Allen has been honored as a Top 40 Under 40 by Old Dominion University and named Entrepreneur of the Year by Black Women Marketers, among a host of other recognitions that reflect both impact and influence. From high-impact campaigns and executive thought leadership to strategic planning and brand development, the firm has consistently delivered measurable outcomes while maintaining its core values of integrity, service, and community.

As a Black woman-owned business, CKC’s milestone also represents perseverance in an industry where longevity is not guaranteed. According to U.S. Small Business Administration and Bureau of Labor Statistics data, only about one-third of new businesses in the United States are still operating after ten years, meaning about two-thirds close before reaching the decade mark. CKC has not only defied these odds but also contributed to the local economy by hiring part-time staff and contractors, providing meaningful work while advancing its mission.

Looking ahead, Christina Kanu Consulting plans to expand its work with executives and organizations to help shape and elevate their brands with clarity and strategic marketing. The firm is also focused on increasing training opportunities that equip leaders and entrepreneurs with the tools to build their brands effectively and sustainably. Beyond client work, Christina remains deeply committed to giving back by investing in young people and creating pathways for them to learn about business and entrepreneurship from an early age.

“This anniversary isn’t just about looking back,” Kanu-Allen added. “It’s about building forward, continuing to lead with excellence, steward our growth well, and create lasting impact for the next decade and beyond.”

ABOUT CHRISTINA KANU CONSULTING

Founded in 2016, Christina Kanu Consulting (CKC) is a Black woman-owned strategic marketing and public relations firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm provides executive-level strategy, powerful storytelling, and results-driven marketing solutions that elevate brands, leaders, nonprofits, and growing businesses. Known for its culturally intelligent marketing approach and commitment to integrity, service, and measurable impact, CKC partners with clients to amplify their voices, expand their influence, and build lasting brand legacies.

