Commissioner Sid Miller Launches National School Breakfast Week 2026: The Quest for School Breakfast March 2–6

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is calling on students statewide to embark on The Quest for School Breakfast during National School Breakfast Week, March 2–6. This year’s theme challenges kids to discover the real rewards of fueling up with a nutritious school breakfast—sharper focus, better learning, and stronger starts to the day. School nutrition teams are transforming cafeterias into adventure zones with exciting activities, special menus, creative decorations, and hands-on fun that shows exactly how breakfast powers success in the classroom.

“A solid school breakfast ignites academic performance,” Commissioner Miller said. “Research proves it, and our kids deserve every edge. This week, I’m urging every student to kick off the day in the cafeteria—not just for great nutrition, but to meet the dedicated teams who prepare these healthy meals every single morning.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) equips schools with ready-to-use resources under the Quest for School Breakfast theme: eye-catching posters, participation trackers, morning announcements, and a complete Do-It-Yourself toolkit with step-by-step guidance. Everything is free at SquareMeals.org/SBW.

TDA’s themed menus spotlight seasonal Texas ingredients, aligning with Commissioner Miller’s Farm Fresh Initiative. By serving local products, schools connect students directly to Texas farmers and ranchers—teaching kids where their food comes from while keeping them homegrown and healthy.

Join the quest. Fuel up. Thrive.