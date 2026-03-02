Little Rock Real Estate Investor Sees Early Signs of Rising Foreclosure Pressure in 2026

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As national housing reports show foreclosure filings rising year over year into early 2026, a Little Rock real estate investor says similar financial pressure appears to be building across Central Arkansas.

Andrew Yu, founder of Paranova Property Buyers, reports an increase in homeowners falling behind on mortgage payments throughout Pulaski, Saline, Faulkner, and Lonoke counties.

“Over the past several months, we’ve spoken with more homeowners who are 30, 60, even 90 days behind on their payments,” Yu said. “Many are dealing with job loss, rising insurance premiums, and property taxes that have steadily increased since COVID.”

While official 2026 Arkansas foreclosure data has not yet been released, Yu believes local conditions may follow the broader national trend.

“From what I’m seeing on the ground, financial stress is clearly building. I expect 2026 to reflect what we’re seeing nationally,” he said.

Yu noted that one of the most common patterns he observes is delay.

“The biggest mistake I see is homeowners waiting too long before seeking help. Foreclosure prevention options are usually strongest early. Reaching out when you’re 30 days behind gives you far more flexibility than waiting until a notice is filed.”

Paranova Property Buyers work with homeowners who are feeling the pressure and want clarity on their options. For some, selling the house quickly is the right move. For others, it is just about understanding what is possible.

Homeowners facing payment challenges are encouraged to explore their options as early as possible.

