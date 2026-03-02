FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-To-Eat Beef Jerky Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergen

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for beef jerky products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The products may contain soy lecithin, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The ready-to-eat beef jerky items bear best by dates of February 17, 2027 or prior. The following products subject to the public health alert are [view labels]:

6-oz. plastic packages containing "DRIED HAWAIIAN STYLE BEEF CRISPS, ORIGINAL SALT & PEPPER FLAVOR", and bearing establishment number "EST. 2625" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

4-oz. plastic packages containing "PUNAHELE JERKY COMPANY INC UNCLE K'S BEEF CRISPS".

4-oz. plastic packages containing "PUNAHELE JERKY COMPANY INC KILAUEA FIRE SPICY BEEF CRISPS".

These items were distributed to retail stores in Hawaii and sold via online sales nationwide.

The problem was discovered during a routine FSIS label review.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Sabrina Vaughn, Food Safety and QA Compliance Officer, at 808-961-0877.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.