Jamaican Chocolatiers Take Jamaica's Fine Cocoa Products to the Global Stage at CHOCOA 2026 in Amsterdam

Averell French from Mount Pleasant Chocolate speaking with a buyer during the tradeshow. Wouter Tjeertes, Co-Founder of Pure Chocolate Jamaica pauses for a photo during the tradeshow. Nadine Burie from Likkle More Chocolate showcases samples of chocolate products manufactured in Jamaica.

Three Jamaican Chocolatiers travelled to one of the largest global chocolate tradeshows to promote Jamaican-made chocolate products to international buyers.

Jamaica’s fine flavoured cocoa is the foundation of an expanding chocolate industry that is earning international recognition for quality, traceability and origin.” — Shullette Cox, President of JAMPRO

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Jamaican Chocolatiers travelled to CHOCOA 2026, one of the largest global chocolate tradeshows and part of Amsterdam Cocoa Week, to promote Jamaican-made, single origin, fine-flavoured chocolate and cocoa products to international buyers. Their participation was facilitated by the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).The companies are Pure Chocolate Jamaica, Likkle More Chocolate and Mount Pleasant Chocolate, all selected by the International Trade Centre (ITC) based on their capacity to provide global consumers with premium chocolate produced from locally sourced cocoa beans. The ITC is leading the delegation, through the EU-ACP Business Friendly Programme, funded by the European Union.Shullette Cox, JAMPRO President emphasised the focus on value-added exports, stating:“Jamaica’s fine flavoured cocoa is the foundation of an expanding chocolate industry that is earning international recognition for quality, traceability and origin. Jamaica’s participation in CHOCOA in Amsterdam provides our chocolatiers with direct access to global buyers and decision-makers, supporting the export of Jamaican-made chocolate products, while reinforcing Jamaica’s positioning as a premium source market for high-quality, value-added goods.”CHOCOA brings together more than 3,000 cocoa and chocolate professionals, international producers and buyers of cocoa and chocolate products to engage in business meetings, network with innovators and gather market intelligence. The ITC’s EU-ACP Business Friendly Programme is geared towards supporting local companies' market diversification strategies and tapping into export opportunities.Participation in CHOCOA Amsterdam provides an important platform to present Jamaican chocolate to discerning international buyers while highlighting the country’s distinctive flavour profile and commitment to quality.Through the trade show, Jamaican chocolatiers will benefit from direct engagement with international buyers, distributors and specialty retailers; increased brand visibility; access to consumer insights; and exposure and audience actively seeking premium chocolate products. The initiative supports Jamaica’s export diversification efforts and strengthens the country’s growing reputation as a producer of world-class, premium-quality chocolate and cocoa products made with 100% Jamaica fine flavoured cocoa beans.Contact:Chanel Spence, Senior Communications OfficerEmail: cspence@dobusinessjamaica.comWebsite: https://dobusinessjamaica.com/ Tel: 1 (876) 382 - 5230-End-

