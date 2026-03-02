Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces Opioid Crisis Grants Available

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today that her office's Opioid Crisis Grant application site is live.

These grants are to help communities across the state respond to the opioid crisis. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has secured over $365 million for Iowa through settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, and other related parties to help combat opioid misuse and addiction. The settlement money will help Iowa communities and families face this devastating crisis and reduce the harm it causes. Of the $365 million, the State’s share is approximately $186 million. $179 million is allocated to Iowa counties.

Legislation passed in 2025 directed 25% of Iowa’s opioid settlement money to the Attorney General’s office to fund programs, services, and initiatives that tackle the opioid crisis in Iowa. Due to previously legislated appropriation, the Attorney General’s office currently expects approximately $20 million to be available by June 30, 2030, for distribution.

Organizations who wish to apply can do so here. Organizations who requested a notification when the site was live received those today, Monday, March 2nd.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and projects of all size and scope are encouraged to apply. Projects funded by the Attorney General’s office must comply with the requirements of the National Opioids Settlement and the Iowa Opioid Allocation Memorandum of Understanding.

“The opioid epidemic is one of the greatest problems plaguing our society today,” said Attorney General Bird. As attorney general, I’m thankful to have secured settlements from opioid manufactures, pharmacies, distributors that profited off of illegal marketing, dispensing, and distribution of opioids. Now, we’ll use this money to prevent and treat opioid addiction in our Iowa communities.”

###

For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov