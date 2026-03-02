CCM Magazine Shines Spotlight on Rising New Christian Music Artist Jamie MacDonald with March Cover

Jamie MacDonald on the cover of CCM Magazine (March 2026)

Jamie MacDonald represents exactly what CCM is about in this new era, celebrating the fastest rising voices in Christian music while honoring the legacy that built the genre in the first place.” — Logan Sekulow, CCM Magazine Publisher & Co-Editor

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCM Magazine has selected Jamie MacDonald as the March cover story. One of the fastest rising artists in Christian Music today, the soulful new singer-songwriter sat down with CCM for an extended interview, and taped exclusive in-studio performances of her #1 singles “Desperate” and “Left It in the River” that will be available exclusively on CCM's YouTube and at www.CCMMagazine.com Says Amanda Sekulow, CCM Magazine Co-Editor: “Sitting down with Jamie for this cover story was such a meaningful experience. Her honesty, her vulnerability, and the way she talks about faith in the middle of sudden success feels incredibly real. This interview goes beyond the songs, it captures the heart behind them, and that’s what made it so special to share with our readers.”Says Jamie MacDonald: “Here I am 20 years later from my baptism anniversary, and I’m just now getting to tell this story and invite people in on just what God’s done in my life. It feels really good to be sharing.”The March rollout will include exclusive content across CCM’s platforms:* Cover Reveal – Monday, March 2* Longform Cover Story & Video Interview Release – Wednesday, March 4* Exclusive Performances available exclusively on CCM’s YouTube channel and www.CCMMagazine.com – Friday, March 6Says Logan Sekulow, CCM Magazine Publisher & Co-Editor: “Jamie MacDonald represents exactly what CCM Magazine is about in this new era, celebrating the fastest rising voices in Christian music while honoring the legacy that built the genre in the first place. We’ve always believed our role is to spotlight what’s truly connecting, and right now, Jamie’s music is resonating in a powerful, undeniable way.”Jamie's new self-titled debut album (Capitol Christian Music Group) was released on January 23, 2026.About CCM Magazine: With each new cover story, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward. New content is released daily on the website and social media. Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow as of August 2025, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts, and exclusive content for today’s Christian music audience.For more information, visit www.CCMmagazine.com Director of Photography: Patrick JohnsonCover Photographer / Layout Design: Alicia St Gelais

