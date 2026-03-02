2026 Farm Bill Markup Threatens Farmers, Food Supply & Science-based Pesticide Regulation, Business Group Warns

ASBN statement on 2026 Farm Bill Markup

Ahead of Tuesday's markup, ASBN warns the Farm Bill draft threatens farmers, communities, and pesticide oversight.

The farm bill has always been one of Congress’s most durable bipartisan achievements... The draft bill and the executive order, taken together, put that legacy at risk.” — Liza LaManna, Manager of Agriculture and Water Policy at ASBN

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) has issued a statement raising concerns about the current draft of the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 and its potential implications for farmers, rural communities, and the broader food and farm economy. The House Agriculture Committee markup on March 3, 2026, will be a critical step in determining whether provisions that expand federal preemption of pesticide law and weaken conservation programs advance to the House floor for a full vote.These potential changes come alongside the President's recent executive order designating elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides as critical to national defense. The administration has stated that its goal is to lower input costs through domestic production. ASBN notes, however, that creating a domestic market does not guarantee long-term stability or security for farmers or the food system. The organization argues that relying on chemical-intensive systems may expose farmers and communities to economic and public health risks, potentially limit their flexibility to adapt to changing conditions, and affect the resilience of the food system. ASBN contends that agricultural and food system security benefits from diverse, resilient practices that reduce dependence on a narrow set of inputs, helping farmers manage financial, operational, and ecological challenges over the long term.Beyond its framing, the executive order cannot create regulatory safeguards or funding on its own. The farm bill, currently scheduled for markup on March 3, is Congress’s vehicle for implementing related policy through law. In its current form, the draft bill includes provisions that would alter both federal and state authority over pesticide regulation and scientific review, and would affect the ability of farmers and citizens to seek legal recourse against pesticide manufacturers. ASBN argues these provisions wouldshift economic and health risks onto farmers and rural communities, with potential consequences for the resilience of our food and farm economy. The draft bill also proposes cuts tokey conservation programs that ASBN says are vital to farmer transition and adoption of regenerative practices. ASBN has already sent a letter to Congress highlighting these concerns and urging lawmakers to protect state authority, preserve accountability, and ensure strong conservation programs that underpin resilient farms and supply chains.“The farm bill has always been one of Congress’s most durable bipartisan achievements, designed to strengthen rural economies and ensure food security,” said Liza LaManna, Manager of Agriculture and Water Policy at ASBN. “The draft bill and the executive order, taken together, put that legacy at risk. Congress must act to protect farmers, safeguard the food and farm economy and preserve public confidence in our agricultural system before it’s too late.”ASBN will continue to monitor the legislative process and engage with Members of Congress. Those wishing to weigh in on the legislation may contact their representatives and urge them to protect state authority, preserve conservation programs, and ensure that the final bill addresses the concerns raised by ASBN and other stakeholders regarding revisions that strengthen farming and ranching operations and the communities that depend on them.About American Sustainable Business NetworkAmerican Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) amplifies the collective voice of sustainable business to lead the way to a regenerative economy that is stakeholder-driven, just, and prosperous. As a multi-issue, membership organization advocating on behalf of every business sector, size, and geography, ASBN works to advance its mission to inform, connect, and mobilize sustainable business leaders, transforming the public and private sectors toward a just and regenerative economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.