CrossPlans Celebrates 20 Years of Serving Retirement Plan Sponsors

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrossPlans, an ERISA consulting & Third Party Administration firm focused on plan design, administration, implementation, and actuarial services, proudly announces its 20th anniversary.

Founded in 2006, CrossPlans was established with a bold vision: to deliver dynamic retirement plan strategies that meet a current need and evolve with each client’s business. Over the past two decades, the firm has supported organizations through significant regulatory reform, evolving plan design strategies, and multiple market cycles.

“Reaching 20 years is both a milestone and a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us,” said Jordan Cross, President at CrossPlans. “Our focus has always been long-term partnerships. By helping employers, financial advisors & CPA’s deliver high-quality retirement plans, we support meaningful retirement outcomes for hardworking employees.”

Throughout its history and today, CrossPlans emphasizes:

• Consultative, relationship-driven approach

• Custom strategies that adapt as your business and needs evolve

• Deep expertise in tax-advantaged plan design

• Clear communication without the jargon

• Proactive problem-solving, not cookie-cutter

As the retirement landscape continues to evolve, CrossPlans remains committed to remaining independently owned & strengthening employer-sponsored retirement programs and supporting plan sponsors, advisors, and partners as they navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

For more information, visit www.crossplans.com

