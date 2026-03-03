As Inflation Pressures Families Nationwide, Foothold Launches Digital Market Designed to Help People Simply Stay Afloat

Foothold Market Homepage

New U.S.-based online selling platform focuses on predictable fees, practical tools and economic clarity for both sellers and buyers navigating financial strain

This economy is exhausting for a lot of people. We wanted to create a marketplace that quietly helps both buyers and sellers.” — Sean Hilton

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As American households continue to feel the weight of rising living costs, Foothold today announced the launch of Foothold.market, a digital marketplace built with one clear purpose: to give ordinary people a straightforward way to earn and save money in a difficult economy.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation in the United States peaked above 9% in 2022, the highest level in four decades. While inflation has eased, grocery bills, rent, utilities, insurance, and healthcare costs remain elevated for many families. At the same time, a growing number of Americans report relying on supplemental income to cover monthly expenses.Behind those statistics are everyday realities.Parents taking on late-night gig work after regular hours were cut. College graduates juggling contract jobs while searching for stable employment. Families choosing between convenience and cost as every dollar stretches further than it used to.Foothold was built for that moment.“This economy is exhausting for a lot of people,” said Sean Hilton, Founder of Foothold. “Some are trying to earn a little extra to cover rent or groceries. Others are looking for affordable tools instead of paying premium prices for services they used to outsource. We wanted to create a marketplace that quietly helps on both sides.”A Marketplace for Practical Survival, Not PerformanceFoothold.market is structured around practical needs rather than social media reach or trend-driven content. The platform allows sellers to offer digital goods and small services such as budgeting tools, document templates, job search guides, administrative assistance, and other everyday resources.For sellers, the goal is simple: make earning understandable.For buyers, the goal is equally clear: make access affordable.Early marketplace categories include:- Money and Bills- Work and Transitions- Paperwork and Systems- Skills and Small Gigs- Planning and Decision ToolsVisitors can browse listings without creating an account. Each listing clearly outlines what is included, how delivery works, and the full price before checkout. No layered upsells. No surprise add-ons.Pricing Designed for Clarity in Uncertain TimesFoothold operates on three core pricing rules:- $24 per month to keep a seller shop active- 5% platform fee per sale, with a $1 minimum per transaction- No separate payment processing fees charged to sellersThis structure allows sellers to calculate take-home earnings without guesswork.Example breakdowns:$10 sale → $1 platform fee → seller keeps $9$20 sale → $1 platform fee → seller keeps $19$40 sale → $2 platform fee → seller keeps $38$100 sale → $5 platform fee → seller keeps $95Payment processing costs are absorbed by the platform rather than deducted separately from seller payouts. There are no advertising purchases required for visibility and no ranking auctions that favor higher spending.Paid listings must meet a $10 minimum price.Stories Behind the LaunchIn early conversations that shaped the platform’s design, a Michigan father described losing overtime hours and searching for “something steady that doesn’t take another degree to figure out.”A recent graduate shared that she could not justify expensive resume services but still needed professional tools to compete.A single mother mentioned she had built detailed budgeting spreadsheets for her own household and wondered if they might help someone else — but felt overwhelmed by complicated fee structures on existing platforms.“These aren’t rare cases,” Hilton said. “They’re common. People aren’t looking for viral fame. They’re looking for breathing room.”Built for Participation, Not HypeFoothold positions itself as a digital marketplace for steady participation rather than rapid acceleration. Seller capacity expands through completed sales and reliability rather than promotional spending.The platform includes visible order-level fee breakdowns, short payout hold windows for buyer and seller protection, and a dashboard that clearly displays subscription status, available balance, and on-hold funds.“Our goal is not to promise overnight success,” Hilton added. “It’s to give people a place where the numbers make sense — where earning and buying feel manageable instead of overwhelming.”Foothold.market launches in the United States and operates in U.S. dollars. The marketplace is now live and open to sellers and buyers nationwide.---Digital Marketplace, Inflation, Economic Opportunity, Supplemental Income, Online Selling Platform, Transparent Pricing, Creator Economy, Affordable Digital Tools

