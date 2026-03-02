Texas Wins Governor’s Cup For Record-Smashing 14th Year In A Row

TEXAS, March 2 - March 2, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Texas Dominates Nation For New Business Locations, Expansion Projects

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas winning Site Selection magazine's Governor's Cup for attracting the most job-creating business location and expansion projects during a press conference at the Governor's Mansion in Austin. Texas has been recognized as the nation’s top-performing state 14 years in a row and 22 years in total.

"There is no state that is better-designed or better-positioned economically now and going forward," said Governor Abbott. ”When we have so many of those robust local economic development teams working alongside the State of Texas, that is wind at our back to ensure that we will be leading in projects now and going forward. You can see that we are on a trajectory to ensure our economic diversification is going to inoculate us in good times, as well as bad times, to ensure our economy is still going to grow, still create new jobs, prosperity, and opportunities for Texans going forward."

"It is time to start talking about the State of Texas as a dynasty in economic development," said Site Selection Executive Vice President Ron Starner. "Texas did not just win the Governor's cup this time, it obliterated the record book. Congratulations Governor Abbott - you and your team have earned the Site Selection Governor's Cup. The dynasty continues."

Texas was recognized as the No. 1 state for attracting more than 1,400 business location and expansion projects in 2025, representing more than $75 billion in capital investment and creating more than 42,000 new jobs. Texas attracted more than twice the total number of projects of the second-ranked state.

Governor Abbott was joined for the announcement by Site Selection Executive Vice President Ron Starner, Secretary of State Jane Nelson, Texas Economic Development & Tourism Executive Director Adriana Cruz, and business, economic development, and community leaders from across Texas.

The Governor's Cup is awarded annually by Site Selection, an award-winning magazine recognized as the leading publication in corporate real estate, facility planning, location analysis, and foreign direct investment.

