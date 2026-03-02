Government of Saskatchewan Promotes Mineral Sector at Major Mining Conference

CANADA, March 2 - Released on March 2, 2026

This week, the Government of Saskatchewan is attending one of the world's premier mining conferences to strengthen Saskatchewan's position as a global leader in mineral resource development.

Held each year in Toronto, the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention attracts thousands of mining industry professionals and investors from over 125 countries.

"With our abundant resources, stable regulatory framework and attractive incentive programs, Saskatchewan is one of the best jurisdictions in the world for resource development, and we are excited to tell that story at PDAC," Energy and Resources Minister Chris Beaudry said. "Our core mineral sectors of potash, uranium, and gold are growing while base metals, lithium and rare earths are advancing quickly. We can keep this momentum going at PDAC through relationship building and connecting with current partners and potential investors."

The Ministry of Energy and Resources will host an exhibit at PDAC with the Ministry of Trade and Export Development and the Saskatchewan Research Council. With an anticipated 27,000 attendees at PDAC this year, Saskatchewan will have numerous opportunities to highlight its exploration and mining potential. Government officials are scheduled to meet with national and international delegates to discuss opportunities for investment and resource development in the province.

New for this year, the Saskatchewan Mining Association, in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Resources and the Ministry of Trade and Export Development, will host Saskatchewan Day at PDAC. This full-day showcase of Saskatchewan's world-class mining sector on Tuesday, March 3 will include panel discussions and presentations featuring top industry leaders.

Saskatchewan is the world's leading potash producer, the world's second largest uranium producer and Canada's largest helium producer. By the end of 2026, Saskatchewan is expected to have commercial production of six critical minerals: potash, uranium, helium, copper, zinc and lithium.

Saskatchewan ranks third globally for mining investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute. Saskatchewan also continues to lead the country in mining investment with an estimated $7 billion spent in 2025.

-30-

For more information, contact: