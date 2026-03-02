New High School Course Introduced to Explore Careers in Energy Production

CANADA, March 2 - Released on March 2, 2026

Saskatchewan students will have a new opportunity to explore careers in one of the province's most important and evolving sectors.

Energy and Mines - Energy Production 20 is a new high school credit course available to grade 10-12 students across the province. Student registration for Energy and Mines - Energy Production 20, and all other high school courses offered by Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC), opens today.

"Sask DLC is uniquely positioned to be able to deliver specialized courses - like Energy Production 20 - that support the Kindergarten-to-Career education experience," Minister Responsible for Sask DLC Everett Hindley said. "The development of this course will help prepare students to make informed decisions about the post-secondary education, training and employment they may need to pursue a career in the energy production sector."

Energy Production 20 is designed for students interested in learning how energy is generated, distributed and managed in today's economy. The course provides a broad overview of current energy production in Saskatchewan, including coal-fired electricity, oil and gas exploration and renewable energy production. Students will also learn about emerging energy production sources, including nuclear power.

Students will learn about the science, technology, safety and environmental considerations associated with each energy source, while exploring the range of career pathways. The new course is a result of the government's Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan released in Fall 2025.

"Saskatchewan's energy future is bright," Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "This new course offers students a pathway into good paying jobs in rural and urban communities right across our province that help support the reliability and integrity of our power grid."

Energy Production 20 is available to all Saskatchewan high school students beginning in September of the 2026-27 school year. This new course builds upon the success of a number of Sask DLC's other unique course offerings including 4th and 5th Class Power Engineering and Energy and Mines Oil & Gas 20 and 30 that provides students the opportunity to explore real career opportunities in Saskatchewan.

To learn more about Energy and Mines - Energy Production 20 and other Sask DLC high school courses available for the 2026-27 school year - or to register - visit: saskDLC.ca.

