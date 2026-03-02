Collins Family Movers Charts Record Growth Across Chicago in 2026

Collins Family Movers

Collins Family Movers achieves unprecedented growth in 2026, expanding its trusted moving services across Chicago, providing relocations for all residents

CHICAGO IL, IL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collins Family Movers, a family-owned residential and commercial moving provider, is projecting record growth across the Chicago area in 2026, driven by rising demand for professional, customer-focused relocation services and expanded long-distance capabilities. With more than 15 years of industry experience and over 10,000 customers served, Collins Family Movers reports sustained year-over-year increases in bookings throughout the city and surrounding suburbs.The company attributes its trajectory to a service model that blends hands-on management with modern logistics tools, allowing the team to handle a higher volume of moves while maintaining consistent quality and care. As demand for Movers in Chicago continues to grow, Collins Family Movers has placed particular emphasis on detailed planning and careful handling, from furniture disassembly and padded wrapping to transport, placement and reassembly at destination.The company’s crews are trained to manage complex urban moves, multi-story residences, and time-sensitive schedules common throughout the Chicago market. The company’s management notes that customer expectations for a reliable Chicago Mover have evolved, with more households and businesses seeking transparent pricing, electronic confirmations, and responsive communication throughout the moving process. Collins Family Movers has invested in digital tools for estimates, scheduling and documentation to streamline relocations while maintaining a high-touch, personal approach.In addition to local moves, Collins Family Movers has expanded its long-distance operations between its Chicago base and service areas in Arizona. Owner-led oversight of interstate moves, including regular on-the-road participation in deliveries, is intended to preserve the company’s “treat customers like family” standard across every stage of the trip. Known for going beyond basic transport, Collins Family Movers frequently assists with tasks that fall outside traditional moving checklists, such as helping customers organize items, navigating building rules, or accommodating after-hours access when necessary.This service philosophy has contributed to repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals, supporting the company’s 2026 growth projections. Company representatives state that the firm’s goal is to remain a trusted, competitively priced Moving company in chicago il while scaling operations thoughtfully to meet increasing demand. Plans for the coming year include additional crew training, fleet optimization and further refinement of internal systems designed to reduce stress and downtime for customers on moving day.About Collins Family Movers:Collins Family Movers is a family-owned, professional moving company based in Chicago, IL, with additional operations in Arizona. For more than 15 years, the company has provided residential and commercial customers with detail-oriented moving services, completing over 10,000 moves. Collins Family Movers emphasizes careful handling of belongings, from disassembly and protective wrapping to transport, placement and reassembly. Guided by a philosophy of treating every customer "like family," the company combines personal, attentive service with professional systems, clear communication, electronic paperwork and modern scheduling tools. Collins Family Movers handles both local and long-distance relocations, positioning itself as a reliable partner for everyday neighborhood moves as well as higher-touch, white-glove deliveries, with a focus on professionalism, transparency, and reducing stress for customers at competitive, fair prices.

