The ISMRM & ISMRT Global MRI Community To Convene in Cape Town for 2026 Annual Meeting — Early Registration Now Open

Katy Keenan, Ph.D.

09-14 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, featuring Study Group Day, new program innovations, and global MRI collaboration.

At the meeting we will see our community’s Ubuntu spirit in action—the collaborative research and development across scientists, engineers, clinicians, and radiographers for positive impact in MRI” — Program Chair Katy Keenan, Ph.D.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine ( ISMRM ) and the International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (ISMRT) will convene their Annual Meeting and Exhibition from 09-14 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town, South Africa. Early registration is now open, offering savings for those planning to attend the leading global forum for magnetic resonance science, clinical practice, and technology.Guided by the theme Ubuntu—a Southern African philosophy meaning “I am because we are”—the 2026 meeting celebrates the collaborative foundation of the global MR community. Ubuntu captures the interconnected nature of scientific discovery, education, and patient care, emphasizing that advancement in magnetic resonance is driven by shared knowledge, partnership, and cross-disciplinary engagement worldwide.The ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting and Exhibition is widely recognized as the leading global stage for presenting cutting-edge MRI research, innovative clinical applications, and emerging technologies. The 2026 scientific program will feature plenary sessions, named lectures, educational courses, abstract presentations, poster sessions, and a comprehensive exhibition showcasing advancements from leading industry partners. The ISMRT program will once again provide accredited educational programming dedicated to radiographers and technologists, supporting continuing education requirements and professional advancement worldwide.Several new program enhancements will strengthen engagement and collaboration in Cape Town. Study Group Day will take place on Sunday, 10 May, offering a full day of extended, interactive sessions designed to deepen discussion within focused scientific communities and foster meaningful connections at the start of the meeting week. Additional programs include Flash Presentations, high-impact talks paired with poster discussions, and Case-Based Sessions that bring clinicians, technologists, and scientists together in practical, interdisciplinary learning environments.As 2026 Annual Meeting Program Chair Katy Keenan, Ph.D ., recently shared, “We’re just a few months away from the meeting in Cape Town, and I am getting more excited by the day. At the meeting we will see our community’s Ubuntu spirit in action—the collaborative research and development across scientists, engineers, clinicians, and radiographers for positive impact in MRI.” Her remarks reflect the strong global momentum building across the Society’s membership.Hosting the meeting in Cape Town underscores ISMRM and ISMRT’s commitment to global engagement and expanding access to scientific exchange across regions. South Africa’s established academic and clinical MRI community provides a meaningful setting for international collaboration and knowledge sharing within the broader African and global scientific landscape.In addition to the in-person meeting, a limited number of global MiniHub locations will provide structured opportunities to engage with selected programming, expanding access while reinforcing the central importance of the global gathering in Cape Town.Early registration savings are available for a limited time. Participants are encouraged to secure registration and accommodations as the international MR community prepares to gather in Cape Town for a scientifically robust and globally significant meeting.Additional details and registration information for the annual meeting can be found at www.ismrm.org/26m

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.