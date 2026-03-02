Solo artists Christine Forest and Isabella Stoakes + Juried Invitationals: SFVACC Presents  Chroma; TAG Watercolor Show

TAG Exhibitions TAG Bold and Beautiful II Art Auction

EXHIBITION DATES: Wednesday, February 25 - Friday, March 20 Wed - Sun 1 - 7 pm, Online Art Auction Closes LIVE on IG, March 20, Fri - 5 - 8 pm

Horses are alert and sophisticated beings..they can be perceived as scary or unpredictable, but they are honest. In my eyes they are the emotional representation of endurance.” — Isabella Stoakes

LOS ANGLES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Fields of Presence, Between the Heart and the Moon" Christine Forest's abstract paintings "explore spaces without edges," serving as meditations on memory, movement, and quiet gravity. Her artwork invites viewers to engage with "inner" landscapes that are both intimate and expansive, encouraging a contemplative experience that transcends conventional boundaries."Heels Down" Isabella Stoakes paints horses using classic sign color combinations, working in oil on wood. Reﬂecting on her choice of subject, Stoakes says, "Horses are alert and sophisticated beings..they can be perceived as scary or unpredictable, but they are honest. In my eyes they are the emotional representation of endurance."SFVACC presents Chroma, Color and Contrast, a group show juried by curator, critic, and artist David S. Rubin. This dynamic collection examines the expressive force of color in all its forms "from the saturated and electric to the subtle and restrained. This exhibition looks at the interplay between hues, values, and intensities, and how contrast can spark emotion, deﬁne space, or disrupt expectation."The 4th Annual Shelley Lazarus Excellence in Watercolor Exhibition returns to TAG , celebrating the expressive range and enduring relevance of watercolor. The exhibition showcases works by artists from across the United States, highlighting a broad spectrum of styles and themes within this medium.TAG Art Auction 2026, Bold & Beautiful II, Benefiting TAG, Hand To Hold Foundation and SHE IS HOPE LA. Online Art Auction | Bidding ends Friday, March 20 at 7:30 pm. Live Virtual Art Auction on IG @taggallery.net (closing bids) begins at 6:30 pm, with online bidding ending at 7:30 pm Friday, March 20th. On March 20 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm in-person bidding is also welcome. Auction artworks are viewable in TAG's Lazarus Gallery, Wed - Sun, 1 - 7 pm. TAG Gallery is holding this art auction to raise proceeds for TAG, and most sales are not tax deductible. However, Carl Shrubs photographs benefit the Hold You Foundation, 501(3)c, and the Artist. Van Gogh print and Kaufman screenprints benefit SHE IS HOPE LA, a 501(3)c uplifting single parent families in L.A. Email Wren Sarrow, TAG Gallery Manager info@taggallery.net if you have any auction questions.

