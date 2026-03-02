PCI Race Radios Brings Head & Neck Restraint Safety Station to The Mint 400

In partnership with Simpson Race Products and NecksGen, PCI will offer free HNR inspections and fitment evaluations during tech.

The Mint 400 is one of the most demanding races in the world. We want every racer to know their head and neck restraint is properly fitted and functioning as intended.” — Ryder Steinberger

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCI Race Radios is returning as a contributing sponsor of The Mint 400, and this year the company is bringing something more than radios. During the 2026 event's technical inspection, PCI will operate a dedicated Head & Neck Restraint (HNR) Fitment and Inspection Station — staffed by certified representatives equipped to evaluate, adjust, and advise on the life-saving safety systems that racers depend on when things go sideways in the desert."The Mint 400 is one of the most demanding races in the world. We want every racer to know their head and neck restraint is properly fitted and functioning as intended. Safety is not optional — it's essential."— Ryder Steinberger, PCI Race RadiosThe HNR station will be run in partnership with two of the industry's most respected names: Simpson Race Products and NecksGen. Certified representatives on-site will inspect systems for wear and compliance, assist with sizing and fitment adjustments, verify tether routing and helmet compatibility, and field questions about current safety standards. Racers planning to visit the station should bring both their helmet and HNR device to tech — proper fitment requires being buckled into the vehicle. For competitors looking to review or upgrade their head and neck restraint setup before race day, PCI's full HNR lineup is available online.Head and neck restraints have become a cornerstone of motorsport safety across every discipline — from NASCAR to Baja — following decades of data showing their effectiveness in reducing cervical spine injuries during high-speed impacts. Off-road racing presents a unique challenge: unpredictable terrain, blind crests, and violent landings mean the forces that HNR systems are designed to manage can arrive without warning.As the off-road racing community continues to grow and attract new competitors, initiatives like this one reflect a broader industry shift toward making safety infrastructure accessible at the event level — not just in the rulebook. PCI Race Radios has long been a fixture in desert racing's communication ecosystem, and this expansion into hands-on safety support at the tech line signals what that kind of community investment can look like going forward.About PCI Race RadiosPCI Race Radios is a leading provider of race communication systems, safety equipment , and technical support for the off-road and motorsports community. Founded on the principle that racers deserve gear that performs when it matters most, PCI has supported competitors at events including the Baja 1000, King of the Hammers, and The Mint 400. Learn more or shop race-ready safety equipment at www.pciraceradios.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.