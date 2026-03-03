Swickard Auto Group Brings 'Audi After Dark' to CA and WA with One-Night Unveiling of the All-New 2026 Audi Q3

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swickard Auto Group welcomed guests and community members across the West Coast for Audi After Dark, a two-market, one-night showcase featuring an exclusive first look at the all-new 2026 Audi Q3. Hosted at Audi Bellingham and Audi Palo Alto, the events paired an after-hours unveiling with Swickard’s signature focus on genuine hospitality, local connection, and memorable customer experiences.Held at Audi Bellingham on February 10 and Audi Palo Alto on February 12, Audi After Dark served as stops on Audi’s Q3 road show. These events brought neighbors, guests, and community partners together in a relaxed, showroom setting designed to celebrate innovation and connection.“Audi After Dark reflects what we believe in at Swickard: creating memorable experiences rooted in genuine hospitality and local connection,” said Jeff Swickard. “We were proud to host these unveilings in both Bellingham and Palo Alto, introducing the all-new Q3 while creating space to recognize and support the local communities that make each market special.”The all-new 2026 Audi Q3 introduces meaningful enhancements across performance, design, and technology. The model features a high-output 2.0L engine producing 255 horsepower and 0–60 mph in as little as 5.5 seconds, paired with a 7-speed S tronic transmission and quattroall-wheel drive for confident all-weather capability. Inside, guests explored a fully digital, driver-focused curved panoramic display integrating Audi’s MMI system and Virtual Cockpit, along with modern conveniences such as standard wireless Apple CarPlayand Android Auto™ and multiple USB-C ports throughout the cabin.In each market, Swickard partnered with local vendors to help bring the evening to life, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting small businesses and building lasting relationships in the communities it serves.For more information, visit Audi Bellingham at audibellingham.com and Audi Palo Alto at audipaloalto.com About Swickard Auto GroupFounded in 2014, Swickard Auto Group has grown into a leading automotive retailer with a national presence across Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, and California. With 50+ franchises, Swickard offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, supported by comprehensive service and repair operations. Swickard is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience through genuine hospitality, transparent pricing, and the Swickard Price Promise, helping guests shop with confidence through a straightforward, hassle-free process. Learn more at swickard.com.

Audi After Dark - A Q3 Vehicle Launch Party at Audi Bellingham

