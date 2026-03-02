February 2026 Automotive Industry Outlook: Fountain Forward Forecasts 15.8M SAAR as Weather-Delayed Demand Returns

U.S. Auto Sales Forecast Signals Modest Rebound Following January Disruptions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fountain Forward has released its February 2026 automotive industry outlook , projecting a modest rebound in U.S. light vehicle sales following significant weather-related disruptions in January. According to the firm’s latest auto sales forecast, February is expected to reach a 15.8 million Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR), reflecting the return of deferred consumer demand and the early impact of tax season liquidity. January 2026 sales came in at a 14.8 million SAAR after widespread winter storms temporarily suppressed showroom traffic, deliveries, and vehicle registrations across multiple regions. While activity slowed, underlying buyer intent remained intact, positioning February for partial recovery as weather conditions normalize and delayed transactions close.This automotive market forecast is built through analysis of historical sales performance, high-frequency economic indicators, dealer benchmarks, and proprietary behavioral signals, enabling dealerships to anticipate near-term demand shifts and align marketing investments and inventory strategy accordingly. Adding momentum to February’s auto market forecast, the 2026 tax filing season opened on January 26, and early IRS data indicates average refunds are up significantly year-over-year due in part to new deductions for tips and overtime pay under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. This influx of disposable income is expected to support accelerated buying activity, particularly in the second half of the month. As Stephen Jurgella, CEO of Fountain Forward, noted via The Automotive Market Minute , “On average, over the last 10 years, tax returns have spiked around day 54 of the year, which would coincide with February 23rd of 2026.”On a month-over-month basis, the projected increase from 14.8 million SAAR in January to approximately 15.8 million in February reflects normalization rather than structural acceleration in underlying demand. On a year-over-year basis, February sales are expected to remain relatively flat to slightly down, influenced by ongoing affordability pressures tied to interest rates and selective OEM incentive strategies rather than broad-based discounting. However, a stronger tax season may partially offset these headwinds. This latest auto industry report translates national trends into actionable insights for dealerships, helping operators calibrate advertising budgets, adjust promotional messaging, and pace inventory decisions in competitive local markets.Fountain Forward is an automotive marketing and analytics agency specializing in vehicle sales forecasting, automotive market analysis, and dealership performance insights. By combining national automotive trends with dealership-level data and high-frequency economic signals, Fountain Forward delivers trusted automotive industry outlooks and forward-looking auto sales forecasts that help dealers plan for sustainable growth. For deeper insight into the February 2026 automotive industry outlook and dealership implications, watch Automotive Market Minute, Fountain Forward’s monthly video series breaking down the latest automotive market forecast and industry data.

