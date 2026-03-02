P&D HVAC Expands Local Team, Adding 20+ Years of Combined Expertise to Serve Northwest Arkansas

Meet the new faces of P&D HVAC! Felix & Clayton bring 20+ years of combined expertise to Northwest Arkansas. Quality service you can trust.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- P&D HVAC, an elite Heil HVAC dealer known for its "education-first" approach to home comfort, is proud to announce the addition of two key members to its service and installation teams: Felix Cartagena and Clayton Beasley. These hires mark a significant step in P&D’s mission to provide a higher standard of integrity-driven HVAC service to homeowners across Bentonville, Fayetteville, and Rogers.Felix Cartagena joins as a Service Technician, bringing 15 years of industry leadership and a suite of advanced certifications, including Trane Inverter and EPA Universal. Clayton Beasley joins the installation department with 7 years of experience, carrying on a multi-generational family legacy of technical excellence."We stay moderately small on purpose so we can personally guarantee every job," said David, co-founder of P&D HVAC. "Felix and Clayton aren’t just great techs; they are great people who value honesty over a quick sale. They fit the P&D mold perfectly."By adding these experts, P&D HVAC continues to buck the "big box" trend, prioritizing deep diagnostic skills and customer education to ensure Northwest Arkansas families enjoy long-term peace of mind.About P&D HVAC:Founded in 2018 and built upon over 60 years of combined industry experience, P&D HVAC is a local, referral-driven heating and air contractor serving Northwest Arkansas with a mission of "Education over Selling." As an Elite Heil Dealer , P&D HVAC belongs to a select group of contractors recognized for exceptional product knowledge and service excellence. For homeowners, this "Elite" status translates to high-performance home comfort solutions, extended warranty protection, and the peace of mind that their system is installed by experts trained to the manufacturer’s highest standards. Whether it’s a complex installation or a critical repair, P&D HVAC treats every home with the integrity and transparency that "old roots" expertise demands.

