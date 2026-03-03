Nurse Practitioner Ann Kinworthy Launches Second Mile Home Care to Elevate Standards in Cincinnati

Second Mile Home Care Ann Kinworthy, Founder

After a decade in cardiology, local healthcare professional brings clinical expertise and compassionate care home

My years in hospitals and clinics showed me that the best outcomes happen when care is coordinated, compassionate, and consistent. That's what Second Mile is built to provide.” — Ann Kinworthy, Founder

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Mile Home Care is opening in Cincinnati, founded by Ann Kinworthy, a nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for some of the most medically complex patients in cardiology and electrophysiology. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ann is returning her expertise to the community she calls home, driven by a clear mission: to fill the gap in high-quality, clinically informed home care."Throughout my career, I've seen what happens when care falls short," says Ann Kinworthy, founder of Second Mile Home Care. "Patients leave the hospital or specialty care with complex needs, and their families are doing their best to navigate what comes next. Too often, the home care support available doesn't match the level of care these individuals truly need and deserve."A Clinical Foundation Meets Compassionate CareAnn's path to founding Second Mile Home Care began in a skilled nursing facility, where she worked as a staff RN caring for rehabilitation and hospice patients. After earning her master's in nursing and Adult Geriatric Nurse Practitioner certification from The Ohio State University, she completed a competitive one-year fellowship in cardiology designed specifically for advanced practice nurses.For the past ten years, Ann has worked at the highest levels of cardiac care, managing patients with heart failure, arrhythmias, and complex cardiovascular conditions. But throughout her clinical career, one constant remained: her passion for caring for aging adults and ensuring they receive the dignity, attention, and expertise they deserve."Aging adults often have multiple health considerations that require more than just task-based care," Ann explains. "They need caregivers who understand how their conditions interact, who can recognize subtle changes, and who genuinely care about their quality of life. That's what Second Mile is built to provide."Why "Second Mile" MattersThe name Second Mile reflects Ann's philosophy of care: going beyond what's expected to deliver what's truly needed. It's about caregivers who don't just complete tasks but invest in relationships. It's about families who can rest knowing their loved ones are in capable, caring hands.Second Mile Home Care will serve the Cincinnati area with services designed to support both clients and their families through every stage of aging and recovery.Comprehensive Support for Aging in PlaceSecond Mile Home Care offers a full range of non-medical services designed to help clients remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home. Services include companion care, personal care assistance, meal planning and preparation, light housekeeping, transportation to doctor appointments, medication reminders, and so much more. Whatever families need to keep their loved ones home safely and aging in place with dignity, Second Mile is there to provide it.Bringing Healthcare HomeWith her extensive background in geriatric and cardiovascular care, Ann brings a level of clinical insight rarely found in non-medical home care. While Second Mile doesn't provide medical services, Ann's expertise ensures care plans are thoughtfully designed with a deep understanding of each client's health needs and goals."My years in hospitals and clinics showed me that the best outcomes happen when care is coordinated, compassionate, and consistent," Ann says. "I'm excited to bring that same standard of excellence into people's homes, where they're most comfortable and where care can truly be personalized."Join Us for Our Ribbon-Cutting CelebrationThe community is warmly invited to join Second Mile Home Care for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate this exciting milestone. This will be a wonderful opportunity to meet Ann, learn more about Second Mile's approach to care, and connect with others who share a commitment to honoring and supporting aging adults in our community. The event will take place off-site in the community room at McDonald Commons Park at 7451 Dawson Road, Madeira, OH 45243 on April 21st from 5:00–7:00 PM.For more information about Second Mile Home Care or to schedule a consultation, visit secondmilehomecare.com or call (513) 202-3553.About Second Mile Home CareSecond Mile Home Care is a home care agency founded by Ann Kinworthy, RN, MSN, AGACNP-BC, a nurse practitioner with more than a decade of experience in cardiology and geriatric care. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Second Mile is committed to providing high-quality, clinically informed non-medical home care that honors the dignity and individual needs of every client. Second Mile goes beyond expectations to deliver the level of care aging adults and their families truly deserve.

