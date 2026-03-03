Hydrolix and GlobalDots Partner to Deliver Real-Time CDN Visibility for Enterprise Digital Operations

Hydrolix and GlobalDots Partner to Deliver Real-Time CDN Visibility Hydrolix x CDN Insights Hydrolix.io

Partnership Brings CDN and Bot Insights to GlobalDots' 1,000+ Enterprise Customers Worldwide

Hydrolix and GlobalDots are solving some of the biggest problems around petabyte-scale CDN data - lagging performance, soaring costs, and the need for insights in seconds.” — Rory McVicar

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the real-time data platform for internet-scale operations, today announced a strategic partnership with GlobalDots, one of the world’s most capable CDN professional services providers. As a long-standing top-tier strategic partner to all major providers - including Akamai, Cloudflare, and AWS CloudFront, GlobalDots will bring Hydrolix's CDN Insights and Bot Insights solutions to GlobalDots' global customer base, providing enterprises with immediate visibility into CDN performance for both single- and multi-CDN deployments, and long-term visibility into bot traffic without requiring custom engineering work.The relationship between Hydrolix and GlobalDots spans more than a decade, dating back to when Hydrolix co-founder and CEO Marty Kagan led Cedexis, a pioneer in CDN observability. GlobalDots served as a Cedexis strategic partner, establishing a foundation of trust and technical understanding that continues today. Both companies share heritage in the CDN space and a commitment to solving real customer problems through innovative technology solutions.As enterprises depend increasingly on their digital operations, gaining control and visibility into issues across CDNs and bot activity before they impact end users has become essential. Historically, this meant reactive firefighting using limited data, upset customers, and floods of calls to support teams. The challenge intensifies during critical moments – when demand and traffic spike and visibility matters most, traditional approaches slow to a crawl, fail completely, or drive costs through the roof. GlobalDots will address these challenges by offering CDN Insights and Bot Insights, Hydrolix's out-of-the-box analytics packages designed specifically for enterprises seeking comprehensive CDN and bot traffic visibility.For single-CDN operators, CDN Insights provides ready-to-deploy integrations for 80% of the world's CDNs, with standardized transforms that automatically convert raw logs into consistent, queryable data. This eliminates months of custom pipeline development and ongoing maintenance that traditionally plague CDN analytics initiatives. For multi-CDN operators, the solution offers streamlined integrations across all major providers including Akamai, Fastly, Cloudflare, Tencent, and Amazon CloudFront. The capability to normalize varied log formats into a unified data model enables true apples-to-apples comparison and analysis, along with rapid root cause analysis for real-time incident resolution.Bot Insights gives enterprises the long-term visibility required to build bot strategies that endure. By analyzing bot behavior across arbitrary time periods—hours, months, or quarters—leaders can move beyond reactive policy changes and establish direction with confidence. CISOs and CTOs gain the historical data needed to craft bot strategies aligned with business objectives, validate policy decisions, and build consensus among stakeholders. Publishers and content producers can protect revenue streams by identifying AI bots that scrape content without reciprocating with traffic or licensing fees, while preserving partnerships with beneficial bots.GlobalDots and Hydrolix have already had proven customer success. GlobalDots introduced TrafficPeak, Akamai’s CDN observability platform powered by Hydrolix, to a large supermarket chain in Germany. The supermarket chain reported that TrafficPeak solved their CDN visibility challenges. The success sparked conversations about widening the partnership with Hydrolix to GlobalDots' broader customer base."Hydrolix and GlobalDots are solving some of the biggest problems around petabyte-scale CDN data - lagging performance, soaring costs, and the need for insights in seconds so that issues can be detected and mitigated before they impact end users," said Rory McVicar, Director of Partnerships at Hydrolix. "We are excited to officially have GlobalDots on board as a partner. Together we bring extensive CDN expertise and instant visibility that is unmatched in the real-time data analytics space.”"As a premier CDN professional services leader and top-tier strategic partner to all major CDN providers, including Akamai, Cloudflare, and AWS CloudFront, GlobalDots is constantly 'hunting' for the next leap in cloud innovation. By integrating Hydrolix, we aren't just selling a tool; we are proactively enhancing our clients’ security and performance to fuel their business growth." ~ Ben Dagani, Business Development and Partnerships at GlobalDots.Meet GlobalDots and Hydrolix at MWC Barcelona this week! Visit booth Hall 7, stand 7C61About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a real-time data platform for internet-scale operations. The company enables organizations to ingest, store, and query petabyte-scale data in real time at a fraction of traditional costs. With industry-leading compression and sub-10-second query performance, Hydrolix delivers the speed, scale, and cost efficiency that modern digital operations demand. Hydrolix serves over 650 customers globally, including Fortune 500 companies and the world's largest content delivery networks. For more information, visit hydrolix.io.About GlobalDots:​​ GlobalDots is a 20-year global leader in web performance and cloud innovation, connecting over 380 global businesses, including Lufthansa, Playtika, Fiat, and Payoneer, with the latest performance, security, cloud technologies and AI-based business applications. Led by a team of seasoned engineers and architects, GlobalDots offers easy end-to-end innovation adoption, introducing newer and better solutions to support business growth. For more information, visit globaldots.com Media Contacts:Hydrolix:Abby Ross, Head of Corporate Communicationsabby@hydrolix.ioGlobalDots:Tomer Linenberg, CMOtomer@globaldots.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.