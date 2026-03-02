Prince Edward Island recognizes Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month

CANADA, March 2 - Island students will explore where their food comes from and how it is produced through classroom activities as part of Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month (CALM).

Celebrated annually, CALM brings real-world learning about agriculture and food production to classrooms across the country, helping students make informed decisions and connect to the province’s vibrant agriculture sector.

“Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month is a great example of how learning extends beyond the classroom. It encourages students to think critically, ask questions, and connect what they learn in school to the world around them.” — Minister of Education and Early Years Robin Croucher

The program reaches over 1,800 students in Island schools, with more than 2000 volunteer hours supporting hands-on, evidence-based learning.

“By helping students learn about the people and processes behind food production, and the wide range of careers within the agriculture sector, we are building awareness, appreciation, and opportunity. Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month helps inspire the next generation of Island farmers and agricultural leaders who will carry our industry forward.” — Minister of Agriculture, Bloyce Thompson

The initiative is delivered in partnership with Agriculture in the Classroom PEI, which works with educators and volunteers to bring engaging agriculture education to Island schools.

“Our students are future leaders, and we want them to know where their food comes from, the career opportunities, the science and technology and most importantly, our farmers who grow the food” said Laurie Loane, Executive Director, Agriculture in the Classroom PEI.

For more information about Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month, visit Agriculture in the Classroom PEI.

