Puerto Aventuras International Film Festival Returns March 25–29 for a Five-Day Celebration of Independent Cinema

Festival attendees enjoy an evening screening the Puerto Aventuras International Film Festival Filmmakers pose for Red Carpet photos at the Puerto Aventuras International Film Festival Aerial view of the luxury marina and beachside community of Puerto Aventuras, Mexico

PAIFF proudly returns for its third season, taking place March 25–29, 2026, inside the luxury marina and beachside community of Puerto Aventuras, Mexico.

TULUM, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Puerto Aventuras International Film Festival (PAIFF) proudly returns for its third season, taking place March 25–29, 2026, inside the stunning luxury marina and beachside community of Puerto Aventuras, Mexico.Now entering its third year, PAIFF continues to grow as a distinctive destination festival experience, bringing together independent filmmakers, artists, audiences, and industry guests for a dynamic five-day celebration of cinema in one of the Riviera Maya’s most unique and scenic coastal communities.For the 2026 edition, PAIFF received 170 submissions and has announced 99 official selections, including its screenplay competition and honorable mentions. Of those, more than 77 projects are set to screen, representing an impressively broad and international lineup. As of the latest count, the festival’s screening slate includes 18 feature films, 52 short films, and 10 music videos, reflecting a rich mix of storytelling forms and creative voices.This year’s official screening selections reflect a notably international program, with 77 films represented across 28 countries when counting all credited countries of origin for co-productions. The United States leads with 28 entries, followed by Mexico with 12, Spain with 7, Canada with 5, and Australia and Germany with 4 each. Brazil and Iraneach contribute 3 entries, while Israel, Italy, and South Korea each have 2. Barbados, Belgium, China, Ecuador, France, India, the Netherlands, Palestine, Panama, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom are each represented with 1 official selection. Altogether, the lineup underscores PAIFF’s broad international reach and its commitment to showcasing a diverse range of voices, cultures, and cinematic perspectives from around the world.A major cornerstone of the 2026 festival is its highly anticipated feature program. These 18 pre-distribution independent feature films from around the world span both narrative and documentary works exploring themes of music, migration, identity, family, education, environment, history, and personal transformation. Together, they reflect PAIFF’s curatorial commitment to presenting films that are emotionally resonant, culturally rich, and deeply engaging.Among the most anticipated presentations is the festival’s final screening session, which will feature a special golf-cart drive-in theatre experience at the Par 3 Driving Range, where golf-cart viewing is optional and guests may also enjoy the screening from the sloped lawn with chair seating available. Expected films in that March 28th showcase include:Sargassum, directed by Claude Barnes (Canada / United States / Barbados / Mexico), is a 90-minute documentary feature that is both visually immersive and urgently relevant. The film explores the paradox of a floating marine ecosystem that is essential at sea yet increasingly devastating when it overwhelms coastlines. For Caribbean communities especially, Sargassum will resonate as both an environmental wake-up call and a look at the ingenuity being applied to one of the region’s most pressing natural challenges. Director Claude Barnes will be on hand for a Q&A session following the screening.Leaving Beringia, directed by Barbara Hager (Canada / United States / Mexico), is a 90-minute documentary feature that offers a deeply personal and expansive journey. Métis/Cree filmmaker Barbara Hager—an award-winning Indigenous filmmaker who specializes in history and culture documentaries—travels to some of the oldest archaeological sites in the Americas to explore Indigenous origin stories alongside scientific inquiry. The film invites audiences to re-examine long-held narratives and opens space for a broader, more culturally grounded understanding of human arrival, memory, and belonging. The accompanying Q&A is expected to feature Octavio del Río, the Mexican underwater archaeologist known for recovering Eve of Naharon near Tulum, widely recognized as the oldest Indigenous ancestor found in the Americas.Flowers Beyond The Dark, directed by Iryna Pravylo (Ukraine), a 78 minute heartfelt documentary filmed during and after the occupation of the Kyiv region, Flowers Beyond The Dark captures artists, soldiers, clergy, and civilians living through devastation while searching for meaning, faith, and renewal. In the director’s words, the film is about “life overcoming death,” offering audiences an intimate and courageous portrait of resilience in the face of unspeakable loss.Festivalgoers can also expect more than 20 Q&A sessions with filmmakers, producers, and actors throughout the week, offering direct engagement with the artists behind the work. A special Sunday session will include a filmmakers panel discussion and a 10th Anniversary screening of The Weekend Sailor, the acclaimed documentary about how, in 1973, with almost no experience, Mexican captain Ramón Carlin raced against the superstars of sailing in a grueling nine-month round-the-world regatta and won the overall prize. The film is narrated by Simon Le Bon.Films will be presented in their native languages, with English subtitles or Spanish subtitles when applicable, depending on the screening.PAIFF 2026 will feature 8 screening sessions, including daily morning programming and two evening screening options on select days, allowing attendees to customize their festival experience. Participating venues include Dreams Resort, the Puerto Aventuras Golf & Racquet Club, The Divot, Hoyo 19, Nauti Burro, and Munchy’s.Festival highlights include the Drive-in Cinema at the Par 3 Driving Range, family-friendly kid-centric films at Hoyo 19, and the festival’s signature Red Carpet Gala and Live Awards Ceremony at the all-inclusive Dreams Resort.Ticket options for PAIFF 2026 are designed to offer flexibility and value. Passes are priced at $99 USD for an all-sessions screenings-only pass, $49 USD for any one-day pass covering two sessions, and $150 USD for the best-value full V.I.P. festival pass, which includes all screenings plus the all-inclusive Red Carpet Gala at Dreams Resort. Guests who purchase in advance online can save $30 USD off each V.I.P. pass bringing that deal to only $120 each. All prices are listed in U.S. Dollars.Festival organizers encourage media members and local dignitaries to reach out directly for access and additional information.For the full film lineup, schedule updates, and advance ticket purchases, visit: PAFILMFESTIVAL.MX or PAFILMFESTIVAL.COMMedia Contact: pafilmfest.info@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.