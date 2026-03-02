PEI communities celebrate les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie

CANADA, March 2 - Acadians, Francophones, French-speaking Island residents are celebrating the French language and francophone culture during les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie (RVF).

Every year, PEI communities join those around the world to recognize March as the month of the Francophonie. Organized through national initiatives like the RVF, this celebratory month allows people of all ages to discover the history of the French language and francophone culture while also experiencing how both enrich individuals and society alike. This year’s theme encourages everyone who is interested in the French language and culture to seize the opportunities to use it and celebrate it – to activate your Francophonie!

“Every year, our Island joins the global French-speaking community to celebrate all the richness and vibrancy that the French language and francophone culture bring to our lives. Acadians, Francophones, and Francophiles are ready to welcome you to experience what makes this Island community distinct and unique, and why everyone should activate their French.” — Minister responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs, Gilles Arsenault

Coordinated by la Fédération culturelle de l’Île-du-Prince-Édouard, many local organizations will be offering activities throughout the month for Island residents to celebrate the Island Francophonie.

