DE Tourism Announces Watch Party Ticket Sales Launch March 5

Delaware Gets Ready to Roar: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Watch Party Tickets Go on Sale March 5

Dover, Del. – As the global spotlight shines on our region for the world’s biggest sporting event, the Delaware Tourism Office (DTO) invites fans to experience every heart-pounding moment at four watch parties across the state this summer. Ticket sales for Delaware’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ watch parties begin on Thursday, March 5 at 9 a.m.

DTO will be hosting one watch party per county this June, bringing thousands of fans together to celebrate the Global Game. Each event will transform the venue into a high-energy fan festival, complete with giant screens, live pre-match entertainment, local food vendors, interactive soccer activities, music and fun for fans of all ages. This is the only official FIFA World Cup™ watch party series in Delaware.

The watch party for the FIFAWorld Cup 2026™ Final on July 19 at Delaware Stadium at the University of Delaware is expected to draw up to 10,000 fans for a statewide celebration worthy of the biggest event on the planet. Capacity is limited at this venue and the others, and early ticket purchases are encouraged.

Links to purchase tickets will be posted on visitdelaware.com/worldcup. Ticket sales go live at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 5.

Below are the scheduled watch party dates and times, pending approval by FIFA and its broadcast partners:

• Friday, June 12 – USA vs Paraguay, Bob Carpenter Center, Newark, doors open at 7 p.m., match starts at 9 p.m.

• Saturday, June 20 – Germany vs Ivory Coast, Hudson Fields, Milton, doors open at 2 p.m., match starts at 4 p.m.

• Friday, June 26 – Uruguay vs Spain, Delaware State Fairgrounds, Harrington, doors open at 6 p.m., match starts at 8 p.m.

• Sunday, July 19 – World Cup Final, Delaware Stadium at the University of Delaware, Newark, doors open at 1 p.m., match starts at 3 p.m.

DTO is also offering watch party sponsorships. Businesses interested in learning more should email DTO at dto_sports@delaware.gov.

To build excitement statewide, DTO will host a free FIFA World Cup™ Pep Rally on May 19 at DE Turf in Frederica. The family-friendly event will feature music, food, soccer clinics and interactive activities. While admission is free, registration is strongly encouraged.

“The FIFA World Cup™ is the world’s largest and most watched sporting event in the world,” said Jessica Welch, Director of the Delaware Tourism Office. “You don’t need a seat inside the stadium to feel the roar. When thousands of fans gather together, waving flags, singing anthems, and celebrating the matches, the energy is electric. We’re creating that unforgettable experience right here in Delaware for visitors and residents alike to join in the excitement.”

The estimated regional economic impact of having the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Philadelphia is $770 million, according to Philadelphia Soccer 2026, with the average international visitor projected to stay for 21 – 24 days. Perfect for fans traveling from Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and beyond, Delaware’s watch parties offer an accessible, high-energy alternative just minutes from the host city — with beaches, boardwalks and historic towns waiting to be explored before and after kickoff.

Visitors can learn more and plan their stay at visitdelaware.com/worldcup.

DTO heralded this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for local, state and regional soccer fans at a kickoff event on Feb. 12. DTO is partnering with host city organization, Philadelphia Soccer 2026, to leverage the activities happening in our backyard. Philadelphia Soccer 2026 is the Local Host Committee charged with planning and executing the FIFA World Cup™ in coordination with the City of Philadelphia.

The Delaware Tourism Office, a division of the Delaware Division of Small Business, promotes tourism and economic growth in Delaware.

