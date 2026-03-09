Leadership & Motherhood Launches with New Podcast Redefining Motherhood as a Leadership Advantage

Leadership & Motherhood Podcast

Executive Coach Leanna Laskey McGrath Announces the Debut of a Movement Empowering High Achieving Women to Lead with Confidence at Work and at Home

PA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership & Motherhood, a new initiative founded by executive coach Leanna Laskey McGrath, officially launches its first public offering: the Leadership & Motherhood podcast. The show challenges outdated cultural narratives that frame motherhood as a professional liability and instead positions it as a powerful leadership development experience.

At a time when executive women continue to navigate invisible expectations, shifting identities, and workplace systems not designed with mothers in mind, Leadership & Motherhood offers a bold reframe: motherhood is not a limitation. It is an expansion.

“This is a podcast — and a movement — for women who refuse to believe that becoming a mother diminishes their ambition, their impact, or their leadership,” says Leanna. “For too long, the narrative has suggested that motherhood somehow makes us less dedicated to our careers, less available, or less capable. I believe the opposite to be true.”

The Leadership & Motherhood podcast features candid conversations with high-performing executive women, industry leaders, and experts who share their unfiltered stories of ambition, identity shifts, confidence, guilt, resilience, and growth. Alongside these conversations, Leanna delivers practical mindset tools and leadership frameworks designed to help women show up powerfully in both professional and personal spheres.

Motherhood strengthens leadership. It sharpens efficiency. It deepens empathy. It strengthens boundaries. It expands capacity. And it demands profound personal growth.

Yet despite these transformative experiences, many workplaces still operate from outdated assumptions about working mothers’ commitment and value. As a result, brilliant women often find themselves quietly questioning whether they are contributing enough or whether they remain as valuable as they once were.

Leadership & Motherhood exists to change that narrative by shining a light on the value, benefits, and contributions of executive mothers to the workplace, rather than on any perceived constraints.

The strategic goals for the initiative include elevating women’s voices, redefining motherhood as a leadership advantage, and inspiring and empowering women to create lives and careers they truly love.

Founder Leanna Laskey McGrath, M.A. brings both lived experience and professional expertise to this work. A former tech startup executive with experience building and leading companies to successful exits, Leanna stepped away from her corporate career in 2020 after confronting the internal conflict so many high achieving women face: how to reconcile a workaholic professional identity with the realities and desires of motherhood. Through coaching, therapy, and intentional personal development, she has redefined success on her own terms and rebuilt her professional path in alignment with her values.

She is now a certified Executive and Life Coach, holding the Professional Certified Coach (PCC) credential through the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Through her coaching practice, she works primarily with executive moms and ambitious women leaders who are navigating identity transitions, confidence challenges, and a desire to achieve sustainable success while enjoying their experience in motherhood.

Her clients include senior leaders, founders, and high performing professionals seeking to integrate ambition with presence, excellence with well-being, and achievement with authenticity.

With Leadership & Motherhood, Leanna expands that mission beyond her coaching work into a broader cultural conversation.

“For mothers, leadership development isn’t limited to retreats or on-the-job training,” Leanna explains. “It’s happening 24/7. When we start valuing that reality, we don’t just empower women. We strengthen our workplaces.”

Future phases of Leadership & Motherhood will include live events, community gatherings, and partnerships with organizations committed to evolving how they support and develop women leaders.

The podcast is now available on all major streaming platforms. New episodes will feature real stories from extraordinary women alongside actionable insights designed to strengthen confidence and clarity.

When leadership reflects the truth that motherhood is an expansion rather than a diminishment, workplaces evolve, families thrive, and communities grow stronger. Leadership & Motherhood invites women and the organizations that employ them to redefine what’s possible.

Listen to Leadership & Motherhood wherever you get your podcasts and join the movement at leadershipandmotherhood.info.

For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

