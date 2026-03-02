Commons Group Acquires GlenMark Farms, Announces Rebrand as Shire Lane Estate

2026 marks the next chapter of this property’s rich legacy as it transitions into Shire Lane Estate. Operated by The Commons and promoted by NTxConnect.com, the estate will evolve from a working farm into a refined, multi-use campus. Commons Group, a St. Charles-based developer of community-centered real estate and operator of the NTxConnect.com hyper-local media platform founded by Paul Dinkins, has acquired the eight-acre GlenMark Farms property in New Town at St. Charles Beyond serving as a stunning backdrop for boutique and large-scale weddings, Shire Lane Estate is a dynamic hub tailored for retreats, leadership off-sites, and any of life’s celebrations. Photo credit: Annie Benfield

Strategic Expansion Strengthens New Town Community-Centered Real Estate Ecosystem

Our vision is to create an environment where commerce, celebration, and community intersect.” — Paul Dinkins, Commons Group Founder

ST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commons Group , a St. Charles-based developer of community-centered real estate and operator of the NTxConnect.com hyper-local media platform founded by Paul Dinkins , has acquired the eight-acre GlenMark Farms property in New Town at St. Charles. The $2.2M transaction, which closed on February 25, marks a significant expansion of the Commons Group portfolio. The multi-use commercial campus, focused on weddings, events, corporate retreats and community programming, is relaunching under a new brand: Shire Lane Estate The property includes a 100-year-old grain barn, residential estate, private amphitheater, and eight acres of adaptable event space, botanical amenities, and hospitality grounds positioned within New Town at St. Charles master-planned community. Under the Shire Lane Estate brand, Commons Group will reposition the site from a primarily agricultural and event barn operation into a year-round experiential destination designed to attract regional weddings, executive retreats, leadership intensives and multi-day gatherings.“This is about designing resilient community infrastructure,” said Paul Dinkins, founder of Commons Group. “We believe in building durable institutions, places that serve entrepreneurs during the week, families on the weekend, and organizations year-round. Shire Lane Estate becomes a strategic anchor for business activity, hospitality, and regional growth.”The acquisition reflects increasing demand for destination-style venues in suburban markets, where companies and families are seeking high quality experiences within walkable, community-centered developments rather than traditional downtown corridors.“Our vision is to create an environment where commerce, celebration, and community intersect,” Dinkins said. “When guests stay on-site, when companies hold retreats here, when families celebrate milestones here, that generates meaningful local economic impact.”Commons Group intends to redevelop the property in phases. Initial improvements will include updates to the existing 2,100-square-foot Event Hall, and upgrading the 1,500-square-foot glass-enclosed greenhouse structure to expand year-round event capacity. Potential future development plans call for updating the 5,760-square-foot organic greenhouse into a premier conservatory event space, dedicated bridal and groom suites, expanded accommodations at the 2,780-square-foot on-site residence, and themed on-site lodging units designed to support multi-day stays.Trish Dinkins will serve as general manager of the newly branded Shire Lane Estate. She says, "Acquiring GlenMark Farms is truly a dream come true. Having lived in this community for 18 years, I’ve driven past this beautiful property thousands of times. The opportunity to preserve its legacy while guiding this exciting new chapter will be the adventure of a lifetime.”“By integrating Shire Lane Estate into our The Commons brand, we’re able to leverage shared booking systems, media platforms, and capital infrastructure to drive year-round utilization,“ said Brett O’Daniell, Commons Group Director of Operations. Shire Lane Estate will be supported by NTx Connect, Commons Group’s hyper-local media and marketing platform, which provides centralized marketing and booking visibility for businesses and residents throughout the region.The upcoming launch of an innovative equity crowdfunding initiative will allow community members to actually invest in and be part owners of Commons Group’s real estate assets that they see and use every day. Commons Group is based in St. Charles and focuses on community-centered real estate, shared workspace, and event-driven properties within the New Town development.For more information about Shire Lane Estate, visit https://shirelaneestate.com/ ###About Commons GroupCommons Group is a St. Charles-based real estate and community development company founded by Paul Dinkins. The organization operates an integrated portfolio of coworking, event, fitness, and media platforms designed to connect residents and organizations to opportunities that strengthen local economic and social infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.