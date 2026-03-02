IOScholarships Announces STEAM Innovation Summit at Miami Beach Convention Center

IOScholarships STEAM Innovation Summit unites students, corporate leaders, media & community at Miami Beach Convention Center to turn access into opportunity.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IOScholarships STEAM Innovation Summit Powered by Bravo Story will bring together high-performing students, corporate leaders, media, and community stakeholders at the Miami Beach Convention Center for a one-day immersive experience designed to convert access into opportunity.The IOScholarships platform offers direct access to a national network of over 10,000 high-performing STEAM students across science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. By engaging students before traditional recruiting cycles begin, companies and institutions gain an early, strategic advantage in building meaningful talent pipelines.The one-day experience brings powerful programming, including IOScholars keynote speakers, industry panels, mentorship and career sessions, and tracks focused on financial empowerment and mental wellness.“This Summit positions Miami Beach as a national gateway for diverse STEAM talent while giving employers measurable access to the next generation of innovators,” said María Trochimezuk, Founder of IOScholarships. “We are not just convening a conference — we are building a workforce ecosystem with real economic impact.”A centerpiece of the Summit is the Innovator of the Future Scholarship, awarded to a standout student with a bold, future-focused STEAM vision.The selected scholar will also receive: Sponsored round-trip airfare Hotel accommodations aligned with official event dates National recognition at the SummitThe scholarship is designed to remove financial barriers and ensure that exceptional talent has access to the rooms where opportunity happens.Applications are reviewed for originality, clarity of vision, and potential real-world impact. The winner will be announced during the Summit at the Miami Beach Convention Center.“We are creating a space where high-performing students are not waiting to be discovered — they are stepping directly into rooms with executives, innovators, and leaders ready to invest in their future,” said Maria Fernanda Trochimezuk, Founder of IOScholarships. "The Innovator of the Future Scholarship is more than a financial award; it is a launchpad.”Why AttendThe IOScholarships STEAM Innovation Summit is a platform for access, opportunity, and connection. Attendees will experience: Executive panels and thought leadership conversations Direct engagement with recruiters and industry leaders Skill-building workshops and career pathway guidance Scholarship recognition and international media exposure opportunitiesWhat: IOScholarships STEAM Innovation Summit Powered by Bravo StoryWhere: Miami Beach Convention Center1901 Convention Ctr Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139When: Saturday, August 29th, 2026For more information or to register, please visit www.ioscholarships.com , or for sponsorship opportunities, send an email to maria.fernanda@ioscholarships.com###

