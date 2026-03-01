Minister Tanja Fajon calls for immediate de-escalation and restraint at informal video conference of foreign affairs ministers

SLOVENIA, March 1 - Ahead of the meeting, the crisis response group convened at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs to monitor the security situation and coordinate consular assistance for Slovenian citizens in the Middle East. The group reviewed measures implemented by the Ministry in cooperation with diplomatic missions and consular posts to protect and support Slovenian nationals across the wider region. The group members also assessed the current situation at Slovenian embassies and the prevailing political and security environment. Minister Fajon noted that staff both in Ljubljana and at Slovenia’s representations abroad are working tirelessly to provide information and advice to citizens affected by the crisis in the Middle East. “At this stage, it is essential that Slovenian citizens in the Middle East and the Gulf who are unable to leave remain in a safe place. This means staying indoors, away from windows and moving outside only in ways that allow them to reach safety quickly. It is also imperative that they follow the instructions of the local authorities,” she said. She added that the situation in the region remains highly uncertain and developments unpredictable. Due to airspace closures, travel options are limited. “As soon as the scope for coordinated EU action becomes clear, Slovenia will participate fully. It is therefore essential that we have up-to-date information on Slovenian citizens who remain in the Middle East,” Minister Fajon underlined.

The informal meeting was convened by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, following the US-Israeli attack on Iran. Minister Fajon stated: “I condemn the military escalation in the Middle East, including the unauthorised use of force and Iran’s retaliatory strikes across the region, which endanger the lives of civilians and risk serious consequences for international peace and security. We face a high risk of a wider regional conflict.” Minister Fajon emphasised that the UN Charter must be respected and that international law must be upheld in practice, not merely in principle.

She also expressed concern regarding nuclear safety, particularly in the event of attacks on nuclear facilities. “While calls to return to diplomacy on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programme may appear challenging at present, we must give careful consideration to the next steps,” she said.

Minister Fajon reaffirmed that Slovenia will continue to support the people of Iran in their pursuit of dignity, respect for human rights and freedom. “It is for them to decide their own future,” she concluded.