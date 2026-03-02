From Climate Crisis to Community Renewal: Hillary Brown’s Revitalize | Resettle Charts a New Path for Rural America

NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books To Life Marketing proudly presents Revitalize | Resettle : How Main Street USA Can Provide New Beginnings for America’s Climate-Displaced by Hillary Brown , a timely and thought-provoking work that reimagines how America can respond to climate displacement while restoring the vitality of its rural towns and small cities.As climate change increasingly disrupts where Americans can safely live, Revitalize | Resettle offers a bold yet pragmatic vision—one that may bridge today’s growing urban-rural divide by aligning the needs of climate-displaced populations with the untapped potential of under-resourced Main Street communities.“By improving America’s rural prosperity and social equity in many places, we can establish resilient cities and towns in parts of the country that can safely welcome and resettle many of those displaced by climate change in the not-too-distant future,” says Brown.“My book delves into the pressing issue of climate displacement and offers a resettlement solution that could benefit both displaced individuals and struggling Main Street communities in less climate-vulnerable regions.”A Vision for Renewal and ResilienceRevitalize | Resettle explores two of America’s more urgent challenges: the economic decline and depopulation of rural towns and small legacy cities, and the looming mass displacement of Americans due to accelerating climate instability. Rather than treating these issues separately, Brown envisions a future where they are addressed together—transforming risk into opportunity.Drawing from real-world case studies across the United States, from Paris, Texas to Jefferson, Iowa, the book presents a compelling framework for rural economic redevelopment, social equity, and climate resilience grounded in research, precedent, and practical policy insight.“Brave thinking is needed to offset a dystopian climate change future, and that’s just what Hillary Brown provides in her timely book,” writes John Shapiro, Professor and former Chair of the Graduate Center for Planning & Environment at Pratt Institute.“We can get this right… provided we start now, which includes reading this book and acting on its highly reasonable recommendations.”Erin Barnes, President and CEO of Main Street America, adds:“Hillary Brown’s reimagination of tangled challenges into closed-loop opportunities will spark an important national conversation. Revitalize | Resettle is a fresh playbook for rural economic development grounded in real-life case studies.”Media SpotlightHillary Brown recently appeared on The Chris Voss Show, where she explored the book’s core themes, examined the growing realities of climate displacement, and discussed how the revitalization of rural America can present a practical and hopeful solution.Watch the full interview here:She was also featured in an interview with Elisa Wood of Energy Changemakers titled “Is Small Town America Ready for Climate Migration?” on August 10, 2025.Read the full interview here:In addition, Hillary Brown was interviewed by Martin C. Pedersen for the online journal Common|Edge in an article titled “Confronting the Reality of Climate Displacement.”About the AuthorHillary Brown is Professor Emerita at City College, CUNY, where she formerly directed the interdisciplinary graduate program in urban sustainability. She is the author of Infrastructural Ecologies (MIT Press, 2017) and Next Generation Infrastructure (Island Press, 2014), both of which explore integrated approaches to infrastructure planning.In 1996, Brown served as the founding director of New York City’s Office of Sustainable Design, where she helped develop the City’s High Performance Building and Infrastructure Guidelines. She has also served two terms on the National Academies’ National Research Council Board on Infrastructure and the Constructed Environment (BICE) and was elected to the National Academy of Construction in 2019 for her leadership in sustainable buildings and infrastructure.Book Details• Title: Revitalize | Resettle: How Main Street USA Can Provide New Beginnings for America’s Climate-Displaced• Author: Hillary Brown• Category: Nonfiction• ISBN: 979-8822968448 / 979-8822968455• Formats: Paperback, E-book• Available at: Amazon, Bookshop.org, and BarnesandNoble.comConnect with the Author• Website: https://www.hillarybrown.net • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hillary-brown-b026145/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.