Monkey Dooz Inks First Franchisee, Bringing Award-Winning Children’s Salon Concept to Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monkey Dooz , the award-winning children’s salon brand redefining the haircut experience for kids, has officially signed its first franchise partners Chuck Elgart and Laura Carter, with its new location coming soon to Missouri.“As a founder, I couldn’t be more excited about this moment — and especially about Chuck and Laura leading this new franchise,” stated Monkey Dooz Founder Karla Vandenberg, who was awarded Enterprising Woman of the Year and featured on The Martha Stewart Show. “They are exactly the kind of partners who understand that Monkey Dooz is about more than haircuts; it’s about confidence, creativity, and community. I am truly pleased and grateful to have them representing the brand.”Designed exclusively for children, Monkey Dooz delivers more than a haircut — it creates a soothing, confidence-building experience rooted in imagination, celebration, and joy. From sparkling nail polish to magical hair transformations, every service is intentionally crafted to make children feel special while giving parents peace of mind. As part of its commitment to inclusivity, Monkey Dooz is also proud to be the first and only ADA-compliant children’s salon concept in the country, ensuring that every child — regardless of ability — can fully participate in the experience.With each and every snip, the company also proudly supports Rainforest Foundation US, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.“Opening this new Monkey Dooz location is more than launching a business — it’s bringing joy to families in our community while building our legacy,” said Elgart and Carter in a joint statement. “We’re creating a space where kids feel celebrated, parents feel cared for, and every visit becomes a memory. Seeing the smiles, the confidence, and the excitement on children’s faces reminds us why this brand is so special.”The franchise duo cited both operational strength and emotional resonance as key drivers behind their investment decision.“What drew us to Monkey Dooz was the combination of heart and opportunity,” they added. “It’s a high-demand, low-competition concept that truly makes an impact in the community. The systems are proven, the training is comprehensive, and the brand stands for something meaningful — confidence, fun, and family connection. It felt like the perfect blend of purpose and smart business.”The company is actively pursuing high-profile retail placements to accelerate brand visibility and franchise performance. It is currently in advanced negotiations with the Mall of America for a flagship location adjacent to the Rainforest Café.“Monkey Dooz is entering one of the most exciting chapters in its history,” remarked Vandenberg. “The Mall of America location is an iconic placement that opens the door to dynamic collaborations, including potential partnerships with a major children's TV network and a strategic relationship with mall ownership.”Additional expansion discussions are underway with West Edmonton Mall and American Dream — two of North America’s most influential retail and entertainment destinations — further solidifying the brand’s national growth trajectory. ​​To support this expansion strategy, Monkey Dooz is working alongside West Coast Franchise Developers (WCFD), which is providing strategic franchise sales support as the brand scales its national footprint.Adding to the brand’s momentum, Monkey Dooz is preparing to launch a proprietary private-label children’s haircare line, including shampoo, conditioner, and styling gel formulated specifically for young clients.“This product line will support our franchise locations while also preparing for broader retail distribution in the private sector. It’s a powerful extension of the brand and a major step toward building Monkey Dooz as a national children’s lifestyle company,” Vandenberg said.Development of the new Missouri location is already underway. Follow the brand @monkeydoozofficial on Instagram or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/monkeydoozoffical to see company news and updates.“Monkey Dooz isn’t just a children’s salon — it’s an experience. From birthday celebrations to first haircuts, we’re honored to be part of milestone moments for families,” Elgart and Carter shared. “We’re excited to become a trusted part of this community and to build something that families return to again and again.”In addition to its newest Missouri location, the company currently operates in California and Washington. As the brand continues to actively expand, it invites interested individuals to explore its franchise opportunity. Franchise partners receive ongoing support including operational guidance, marketing strategies, and comprehensive training.“From pioneering the first children’s salon concept in the country to negotiating placements inside world-class malls and developing our own private-label products, it has been a long journey — but we are ready to scale in a big way,” stated Vandenberg. “The momentum is real, the timing is right, and this truly feels like the beginning of something extraordinary.”Learn more at https://monkeydooz.com/franchise About Monkey DoozMonkey Dooz is an award-winning children’s salon concept dedicated to delivering whimsical, confidence-building haircut experiences for kids. Through imaginative salon environments, milestone celebrations, community engagement, and philanthropic support for Rainforest Foundation US, the company is redefining what a children’s haircut can be while building a scalable franchise platform across North America. More information about Monkey Dooz can be found at https://monkeydooz.com/franchise

