Guidehealth Included on Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2026

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guidehealth has been recognized as one of America’s Best Startup Employers 2026. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on March 3rd, 2026, and can currently be viewed on Forbes’ website.

America’s Best Startup Employers 2026 identified the top performing startups in the United States by gathering more than 7 million data points from over 20,000 eligible companies. More than 2500 companies qualified for in-depth analysis. In the end, only 500 companies were included in the ranking. Each employer’s final evaluation was based on three key criteria: Employer Reputation, Employee Satisfaction, and Company Growth.

Guidehealth is honored to be recognized on the list of Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2026. This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team. We prioritize our employees’ well-being and growth, and we’re committed to fostering an inclusive and engaging workplace culture.

“At Guidehealth, we believe that a startup’s success starts with its people,” said Dr Sanjay Doddamani, CEO and Founder of Guidehealth. “This recognition reflects our commitment to combining AI + Empathy to build a transparent, agile, and empowering culture. From our frontline teams to executive leadership, we foster creative problem-solving, cross-functional collaboration, and technology integrated seamlessly into daily workflows. This recognition is also a testament to the leadership of Jeanne Wisniewski, our Chief People Officer, and her team, who have fostered a sustainable culture.”

“This recognition belongs to every person on our team who show up each day to serve physicians, patients, and one another with both heart and rigor," said Jeanne Wisniewski, Chief People Officer. She added, "After over four decades in this profession, one truth remains constant: when you put people first, everything else becomes possible. We've built a culture where empathy is in our DNA, where technology supports our people, and our people drive our vision to make great healthcare affordable for all.”

About Statista: Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Guidehealth: Guidehealth is dedicated to making great healthcare affordable for all. Through AI + Empathy, the Company delivers scale and predictable performance in value-based care across all lines of business. Its clinically led, AI-enabled operating platform called RoseConnect™ integrates Brain–Voice–Touch capabilities, combining native conversational AI with remotely embedded human Healthguides™ to proactively identify, engage, and support patients into and beyond the exam room. For more information, visit www.guidehealth.com.

