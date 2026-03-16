Montana Regenerative Skincare Brand Sego Lily Selected for Cosmoprof North America's Prestigious Beauty Vanities Program

The floor layout at the Beauty Vanities at the CosmoProf

Sego Lily Skincare to showcase tallow formulations at the leading B2B beauty trade show in Las Vegas, marking a milestone for regenerative beauty.

We're proving that world-class skincare doesn't have to come from a lab in France or a factory in New Jersey. It can come from a ranch in the Yellowstone Valley—and it can be better because of it."” — Holly Stoltz, Owner Sego Lily Skincare

POMPEYS PILLAR, MT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sego Lily Skincare , a Montana-based regenerative skincare brand, has been selected to exhibit in the Beauty Vanities program at Cosmoprof North America 2026, taking place July 13–15 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The selection validates the emerging brand and positions regenerative, soil-to-skin beauty alongside established industry leaders in front of the most influential beauty buyers in North America.Cosmoprof North America is the premier B2B beauty trade show in the Americas, attracting more than 30,000 qualified buyers including retail store owners, spa directors, salon professionals, distributors, and beauty brand decision-makers from across the United States and internationally. The Beauty Vanities program showcases high-potential emerging brands with innovative products and compelling stories, offering them a curated, high-visibility platform to connect with wholesale buyers and industry influencers."Being selected for Beauty Vanities is an incredible opportunity to bring regenerative agriculture into the beauty conversation at the highest level," said Holly Stoltz, Founder of Sego Lily Skincare. "We're not just selling skincare—we're proving that the healthiest products for skin come from the healthiest land management practices. Cosmoprof gives us the platform to show the beauty industry that sourcing matters as much as ingredients."FROM SOIL TO SKIN: THE SEGO LILY DIFFERENCESego Lily Skincare produces micro-aerated tallow butter formulations using 100% grass-finished, USDA certified organic kidney suet tallow sourced exclusively from a regenerative ranch in Montana's Yellowstone Valley. Unlike conventional skincare that relies on water-based formulas, synthetic fillers, and petroleum-derived ingredients, Sego Lily's tallow-based products are rich in fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), and stearic acid—nutrients that share a remarkably similar fatty acid profile to human skin cell membranes.The brand's proprietary micro-aeration process preserves nutrient density while creating a serum-like texture that absorbs deeply into the skin barrier. This innovation addresses the primary limitations of traditional tallow balms—heavy texture and poor spreadability—while avoiding the nutrient oxidation issues common in whipped tallow formulations.Sego Lily's product line includes:Ageless Tallow Butter — anti-aging formulation enriched with organic Argan and Hibiscus oilsRenewal Tallow Butter — intensive conditioning for daily moisturizing and acne-prone skinMoxie Intensive Moisture — deep conditioning for severely dry, cracked, and stubborn skinBaby & Mom Pure Butter — unscented, edible-grade tallow safe for newborns and nursing mothersAll products are packaged in protective violet glass and available in 2oz and 4oz sizes with natural plant-based or unscented options.REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE MEETS CLEAN BEAUTYSego Lily's participation in Cosmoprof represents a broader shift in the beauty industry toward supply chain transparency and regenerative sourcing. As consumers increasingly demand to know not just what is in their products but how and where those ingredients were raised, brands like Sego Lily are connecting soil health directly to skin health."The beauty industry is waking up to the fact that 'clean' isn't enough anymore," Stoltz explained. "Consumers want proof that their skincare dollars are supporting land stewardship, not just avoiding bad ingredients. Our tallow comes from cattle managed with holistic grazing practices that build soil, sequester carbon, and improve water cycles. That's a story conventional beauty brands simply can't tell."Sego Lily's regenerative sourcing model also addresses a critical supply chain issue in the livestock industry: byproduct waste. While conventional meat processing often landfills valuable animal fats at the producer's expense, Sego Lily monetizes kidney suet—historically considered waste—and transforms it into a premium skincare ingredient. This creates a new revenue stream for regenerative ranchers while demonstrating the economic viability of whole-animal utilization.WHAT TO EXPECT AT COSMOPROFSego Lily will exhibit in the Beauty Vanities section, a curated area designed to spotlight emerging brands with exceptional products and growth potential. The fully furnished booth will feature the complete Sego Lily product line, with opportunities for qualified buyers to sample formulations, learn about the brand's regenerative sourcing story, and explore wholesale partnership opportunities. Holly Stoltz will be on-site throughout the three-day event to meet with buyers, answer questions, and discuss custom formulation possibilities for private label partnerships.Beauty Vanities participants gain access to value-added programs including the Boutique sampling bar, curated buyer matching programs that connect emerging brands with qualified retail decision-makers, media and influencer introductions, and social media features across Cosmoprof's digital channels.A MILESTONE FOR MONTANA BEAUTYSego Lily's selection for Cosmoprof marks a notable achievement for Montana's emerging beauty and wellness sector. While the state is internationally recognized for its agricultural heritage and outdoor recreation industry, Montana-made beauty brands remain relatively rare on the national stage. Sego Lily's appearance at Cosmoprof positions Montana as a credible source for premium, regeneratively-sourced skincare ingredients and finished products."Montana has everything the beauty industry claims to value—clean water, healthy soil, transparent supply chains, and producers who care deeply about land stewardship," said Stoltz. "We're proving that world-class skincare doesn't have to come from a lab in France or a factory in New Jersey. It can come from a ranch in the Yellowstone Valley—and it can be better because of it."VISIT SEGO LILY AT COSMOPROF NORTH AMERICA 2026Event: Cosmoprof North AmericaDates: July 13–15, 2026Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, NVSego Lily Booth: Beauty Vanities Section (booth number TBD)Qualified beauty industry professionals can register to attend Cosmoprof at cosmoprofnorthamerica.com. Sego Lily products are also available for wholesale inquiry and direct purchase at segolilyskincare.com.

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