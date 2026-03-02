Government on arrests of Department of Health officials

Government notes the arrest this morning of three senior officials from the Department of Health in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations of theft and fraud.

As the matter is under active investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), no further details can be disclosed at this stage.

The fight against corruption remains an apex priority for government as part of its commitment to building a safer, ethical and corruption-free South Africa. This development aligns with the 2026 State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he underscored the need to intensify efforts against organised crime and systemic corruption, identifying these as critical threats to democracy and economic stability.

Government further emphasises that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law and urges the public to allow the investigative and judicial processes to proceed without interference.

Report Corruption: You do not have to give your name when reporting fraud or corruption using:

National Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 701 (toll free number)

Media enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa , Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 210 6676



Mr William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

