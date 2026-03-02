Excellence Appliance Repair Expands to Seven Markets Amid Growing Right-to-Repair Movement

Excellence Appliance Repair Excellence Appliance Repair Refrigerator Repair

Texas and Florida appliance repair company expands operations to seven markets as new right-to-repair laws take effect and demand for professional repair grows.

The industry is shifting. Customers are asking for repair options they were not offered before. Right-to-repair is changing expectations.” — Dmytro Shcherbyna, Founder

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellence Appliance Repair announced it now operates across seven markets in Texas and Florida, expanding its certified appliance repair services amid a national shift toward repair over replacement driven by new right-to-repair legislation.The company, founded by Dmytro Shcherbyna, currently serves San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa Bay, providing residential and commercial appliance repair for all major brands including refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ovens.The expansion comes as right-to-repair laws took effect on January 1, 2026 in multiple states, now covering more than one-quarter of the U.S. population, according to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG). The legislation reflects growing consumer and regulatory demand for alternatives to premature appliance disposal."The industry is shifting," said Shcherbyna. "Customers are asking for repair options they were not offered before. Right-to-repair is changing expectations, and companies that invest in proper diagnostics and certified technicians are the ones meeting that demand."The scale of the opportunity is significant. The United States generates approximately 6.9 million tons of electronic waste annually, with only 15 percent recycled, according to data compiled by environmental researchers. Household appliances — including refrigerators containing regulated refrigerants — represent a substantial portion of that waste stream. The Environmental Protection Agency has identified improper disposal of refrigerants and electronic components as an ongoing environmental concern.Excellence Appliance Repair has positioned itself to address this gap through a certification-first approach. Shcherbyna, who immigrated to the United States from Ukraine, pursued formal technical education in appliance repair and refrigeration systems after identifying what he described as a quality gap in the U.S. home service market. He obtained EPA Section 608 certification for refrigerant handling, ensuring the company operates in compliance with federal environmental regulations."I studied this market before starting the business," said Shcherbyna. "The demand for qualified repair was there — the supply was not. Equipment that could last another five or ten years was being replaced because the first repair attempt failed or was never made."Excellence Appliance Repair emphasizes accurate diagnostics as a core service, providing customers with transparent assessments of whether repair or replacement is the more practical option.The multi-market expansion also reflects broader industry trends. A 2025 Consumer Reports survey found that 72 percent of Americans support requiring manufacturers to make repair information and parts available. As regulatory pressure and consumer preferences align, professional repair companies are seeing increased demand.Excellence Appliance Repair said it plans to continue expanding its service areas while maintaining its certification and training standards.

