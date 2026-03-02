Excel Merchant Services Announces National Franchise Expansion

The merchant services franchise is launching its franchise opportunity, offering a recurring revenue model to qualified entrepreneurs nationwide.

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Merchant Services , a leading provider of technology-driven payment processing and integrated merchant solutions, is kicking off 2026 with its national franchise expansion initiative. With a mission to empower entrepreneurs and help local businesses thrive with top tech solutions, Excel Merchant Services is inviting qualified candidates across the United States to join its franchise system and take part in building a portfolio-based business in the merchant services industry.Excel Merchant Services offers franchise partners a business model centered on recurring income, technology solutions, and portfolio ownership. The franchise is home-based and embodies a transparent, merchant-first pricing model. Franchisees will deliver solutions such as integrated POS systems, online ordering platforms, and payment processing software that help local businesses, ranging from small retailers to larger enterprises, operate more efficiently. The company also ensures its clients stay PCI-compliant, as well as receive competitive industry rates.To support this strategic growth push, Excel Merchant Services is working alongside Franchise Marketing Systems (FMS), a full-service franchise consulting and development firm with deep expertise in franchise sales and marketing.Franchise owners benefit from robust support designed to maximize their opportunity for success from day one and beyond. Support includes comprehensive training, operational guidance, and marketing tools. The company emphasizes that no prior industry experience is required.Learn more about the Excel Merchant Services franchise opportunity at https://excelmerchantservices.com/franchise About Excel Merchant ServicesExcel Merchant Services is an innovative merchant services franchise that delivers cutting-edge payment processing solutions and value-added technology resources to businesses nationwide. Designed for recurring income growth and long-term portfolio development, Excel Merchant Services’s franchise model empowers entrepreneurs to drive financial freedom while serving local businesses. For more information, visit https://excelmerchantservices.com/franchise

