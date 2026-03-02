Grand Rapids, MI Mortgage Brokerage Sees Rise in Self-Employed Borrowers Seeking Alternative Loans in 2026

Grand Rapids mortgage brokerage sees surge in self-employed borrowers in 2026, boosting demand for flexible alternative home loan programs.

The traditional mortgage mold is broken for the self-employed hero” — Matthew Peterson, owner of Priority Home Mortgage

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priority Home Mortgage responds to shifting labor market demands with specialized Bank Statement and Profit & Loss loan programs, offering a lifeline to West Michigan business owners and independent contractors.As the West Michigan economy continues to diversify in 2026, Priority Home Mortgage, a leading direct lender and mortgage brokerage, has released new data indicating a significant shift in the local housing market. The firm reports a marked increase in mortgage applications from self-employed individuals, freelancers, and small business owners who are bypassing traditional banking institutions in favor of "Non-QM" (Non-Qualified Mortgage) alternative lending solutions.This trend highlights a growing disconnect between the modern gig economy and outdated federal lending guidelines. Many successful entrepreneurs in Grand Rapids earn substantial incomes but utilize legal tax deductions to minimize their tax liability. While this is a sound business strategy, it often results in a low "net income" on tax returns, leading to automatic rejection by big-box banks.Matthew Peterson, owner of Priority Home Mortgage and a Certified Mortgage Advisor (CMA), emphasizes that this surge in alternative lending is not about subprime borrowing, but about accurately calculating the purchasing power of the modern workforce."We are seeing business owners, truck drivers, and 1099 contractors who have excellent credit and strong cash flow being told 'no' simply because their tax returns don't tell the full story. In 2026, we are bridging that gap. We don't look at what you pay taxes on; we look at what your business actually generates. By utilizing Bank Statement loans and P&L programs, we are helping the backbone of the Grand Rapids economy build generational wealth through homeownership."The Rise of "No Overlay" Lending in West MichiganA primary driver of Priority Home Mortgage's success in this sector is their status as a direct lender with in-house underwriting and a "No Overlays" policy. In the mortgage industry, "overlays" are additional strict rules that banks add on top of federal guidelines. Priority Home Mortgage adheres strictly to the findings of the Automated Underwriting System (AUS), meaning if Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, or VA guidelines allow the loan, Priority Home Mortgage allows it.This distinction is critical for borrowers with complex financial profiles. Where a local credit union might require two years of tax returns without exception, Priority Home Mortgage can leverage alternative documentation to qualify borrowers based on real-time cash flow.Solving the Income Puzzle: Bank Statement & P&L LoansBank Statement Loans: Instead of requiring W2s or tax returns, underwriters analyze 12 to 24 months of personal or business bank statements. Deposits are treated as income, allowing borrowers to qualify for a mortgage based on their actual cash flow rather than their taxable net income.Profit & Loss (P&L) Loans: Ideally suited for business owners with complex expense structures, this program utilizes a CPA-prepared P&L statement to verify income, often resulting in a much higher qualifying amount than tax returns would suggest.\Niche Expertise: The Truck Driver AdvantageBeyond general self-employment, Priority Home Mortgage has established itself as a specialized advocate for the transportation industry. Truck drivers often face unique challenges in mortgage qualification due to non-taxable per diem income and complex expense write-offs."Truck drivers are essential to our economy, yet they are frequently underserved by the mortgage industry," Peterson explains. "We have specific expertise in leveraging IRS codes to add back non-taxable per diem income and depreciation. In many cases, we can identify an additional $10,000 to $12,000 in annual qualifying income that other lenders miss. This expertise transforms a denial into an approval, or significantly increases the price range of the home a driver can afford."Data Comparison: Traditional vs. Non-QM LendingFeature | Traditional Bank Loan | Priority Home Mortgage (Non-QM)Income Verification | Requires 2 years of Tax Returns (1040s) | 12–24 Months Bank Statements or P&LQualifying Income | Based on Net Income (After Write-offs) | Based on Gross Deposits / Cash FlowEmployment History | Strict 2-year history in same field | Flexible for self-employed < 2 yearsDebt-to-Income (DTI) | Strict caps (usually 43–45%) | Expanded DTI options (up to 50–55%)Underwriting | Strict Overlays applied | No Overlays / Common Sense UnderwritingEmpowering First-Time Buyers with Financial ClarityFor many self-employed individuals, this is their first foray into homeownership. Recognizing that the mortgage process can be intimidating, Priority Home Mortgage acts as a "Guide" rather than a salesperson. Matthew Peterson’s team utilizes the StoryBrand framework to clarify the journey, ensuring clients understand their long-term financial safety.To facilitate transparency, the company encourages all potential borrowers to utilize their proprietary Interactive Mortgage Calculator Suite. These tools allow users to run scenarios specifically tailored to the Grand Rapids market.Mortgage Calculator: Helps answer, "What will my actual monthly check look like?" including taxes and insurance.Affordability Scenario Builder: Solves the question, "How much house can I afford based on my business cash flow?"Rent vs. Own Analysis: Crucial for entrepreneurs deciding whether to invest in real estate or back into their business.Borrowers can access these tools directly at: https://www.mypriorityhome.com/mortgage-calculator-suite/ About Priority Home MortgagePriority Home Mortgage is a premier mortgage lender located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, serving clients throughout the state. Led by Matthew Peterson, a Certified Mortgage Advisor (CMA), the firm distinguishes itself through a commitment to education, transparency, and "True Care" for the client. Unlike big-box lenders, Priority Home Mortgage offers in-house underwriting, a "No Overlays" policy, and a vast array of loan products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and specialized Non-QM solutions for self-employed borrowers.Whether helping a first-time homebuyer navigate the market or assisting a seasoned real estate investor with DSCR loans, the team at Priority Home Mortgage is dedicated to providing honest answers and stress-free closings.Compliance Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to lend. All loans are subject to credit approval and underwriting standards. Not all borrowers will qualify for all programs. Priority Home Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender.

