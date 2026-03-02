The Resurrection of the Roman Catholic Church Examines the Crisis of Faith and the Preservation of Catholic Tradition

WESTON-SUPER-MARE, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books To Life Marketing proudly presents The Resurrection of the Roman Catholic Church : A Guide to the Traditional Catholic Community by Griff Ruby , a compelling and meticulously researched work of religious history that confronts the spiritual upheaval that followed the Second Vatican Council and calls readers back to the reverence, depth, and enduring traditions of the Catholic faith. Addressing the confusion and disillusionment felt by generations of Catholics, Ruby offers both historical clarity and spiritual direction for those seeking the Church as it was faithfully lived for centuries.In The Resurrection of the Roman Catholic Church, Ruby examines the dramatic changes introduced in the 1960s, detailing what happened, why it happened, and when the rupture occurred. The opening chapters document the damage inflicted on Catholic identity and worship, while the remaining sections explore the Catholic response to this crisis, highlighting the challenges faced, the faithful men who labored to preserve the Traditional Latin Mass, and the ongoing effort to rebuild and safeguard the Church’s spiritual foundations. Supplemented with documentation from the Popes and clear answers to common theological questions, the book serves as both a historical record and a practical guide for traditional Catholics.Readers have praised the book for its clarity, depth, and restorative power, calling it “the concise history I have been looking for” and crediting it with explaining why so many Catholics no longer attend Mass. Others describe the work as “a balm to a battered, bruised, and weary soul,” noting Ruby’s rare ability to write from a Traditionalist perspective with strength and conviction—yet without bitterness or venom.Quote from the Author:“There is a reason your local St. Miscellaneous’ parish seems empty of meaning, drowning in banal political correctness… That is not the Catholic Church of your Catholic forefathers, but a cheap and nefarious substitute foisted upon a billion unsuspecting Catholics. That Catholicism of ages gone by… does still exist, though it is not as easy to find, absolutely worth the search.”Media FeatureIn support of the book’s ongoing impact, author Griff Ruby has completed an exclusive interview with Chris Voss on January 28. The conversation highlights The Resurrection of the Roman Catholic Church: A Guide to the Traditional Catholic Community, delving into the historical and spiritual concerns surrounding the Second Vatican Council and the preservation of Catholic tradition.The discussion also features Sede Vacante: Volume One, broadening the dialogue to include deeper theological questions and the continuing challenges confronting the Church today.Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bEvyyUwl18&t=1s About the AuthorBorn in 1958, Griff Ruby discovered the Catholic faith without the benefit of a religious upbringing, during a time when Catholicism itself had lost much of its public identity. His writing reflects decades of dedicated research into Christian history, theology, and ecclesiology. Ruby lives with his wife Juliet and son Martin on the Central California coast, where he continues his work as an author and Catholic historian.Book Details• Title: The Resurrection of the Roman Catholic Church – A Guide to the Traditional Catholic Community• Author: Griff Ruby• Genre: Religion / History• ISBNs: 9780595771493 | 9780595250189 | 9781462087105 | 9781663267924• Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, eBook, Audiobook (coming soon)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.