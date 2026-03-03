CellMarkt Offers a 2 Year Warranty, Free 2 Day Shipping, and a 90 Day Return Policy

CellMarkt Announces Same-Day Fulfillment with Free 2-Day Shipping, 2-Year Warranty, and 90-Day Return Policy as It Joins the Verified Refurbished Program

The only reason people hesitate on refurbished is quality concerns. A 2-year warranty on every device takes that off the table. We're confident in what we ship and we want customers to feel the same” — Marketing Team

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellMarkt (https://www.cellmarkt.com/) has just changed expectations in the refurbished iPhone market.

Every device now ships with a 2-year warranty, free 2-day shipping to all 48 contiguous states, and a 90-day return policy. Orders placed before 1:00 PM EST ship the same day.

CellMarkt has also joined the Verified Refurbished program (https://www.verifiedrefurbished.com/), meeting strict quality standards on every device that leaves its facility. All orders are fulfilled by Electronic Deals Inc., a high-volume electronics operation with over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Why is CellMarkt cheaper than competitors?

CellMarkt sells directly to consumers, eliminating marketplace fees and middlemen that inflate prices on other platforms. With operations built specifically around refurbished electronics, the supply chain is optimized for the category rather than treated as an afterthought - and the savings pass directly to the customer. The result is refurbished iPhones priced significantly below competitors, with warranty and return coverage that rivals - and in most cases exceeds what buyers receive from platforms charging considerably more.

Is CellMarkt Legit? (Just Ranked Top Pick for Warranty Coverage)

All orders are shipped and fulfilled by Electronic Deals Inc. Every device is certified through Verified Refurbished, backed by a 2-year warranty, and covered by a 90-day return policy. CellMarkt was also reviewed by Retail Rankings and listed among the top refurbished iPhone sellers in 2026, ranking it the top pick for warranty coverage and customer service - ahead of BackMarket, Reebelo, and Amazon Renewed. A U.S.-based support team is available directly by phone or email. (https://retailrankings.org/blog/best-places-to-buy-refurbished-iphones-2026)

Where to Find CellMarkt

CellMarkt is available at cellmarkt.com and on the Shop app (https://shop.app/m/cellmarkt). At checkout, accepted payment methods include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Shop Pay, including buy now, pay later options.

For anyone who has settled for less when buying refurbished - a short warranty, slow shipping, or a return window that expired too fast - CellMarkt was built as the alternative. Every order is backed by real protections, fulfilled by a team that has been doing this for years, and priced to reflect what refurbished should actually cost.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.