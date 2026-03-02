A Heartwarming Children’s Story That Reconnects Young Readers with the Wonders of Nature

IN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books To Life Marketing proudly announces the release of Bushy Tail by Florence P. Bullis , a charming children’s book inspired by a real-life family camping experience and the unexpected friendship formed with a boldly curious squirrel.Blending fiction and non-fiction, Bushy Tail invites young readers to step away from screens and rediscover the magic of observing the natural world—where even the smallest creatures can leave a lasting impression.Quote from the Author“Watching the natural world of animals can teach us so much about human nature.”— Florence P. BullisAbout the AuthorFlorence P. Bullis is a children’s author with a passion for curiosity, nature, and meaningful family experiences. Her storytelling draws inspiration from real-life moments and is rooted in a desire to help children reconnect with the natural world through imagination, observation, and play.Through Bushy Tail, Florence shares a story born from her family’s six-week camping adventure while waiting to move into their home—a season of patience, discovery, and unexpected joy. Her work emphasizes the importance of slowing down, noticing the world around us, and fostering curiosity in young hearts.About the BookBushy Tail tells the true-inspired story of a funny, inquisitive squirrel affectionately named Bushy Tail, who seemed to appear at just the right moments—watching, surprising, and charming a young family during their extended camping stay. His bold curiosity allowed him to quietly make his way into their hearts.The story is a gentle blend of reality and imagination. While Bushy Tail is based on a real squirrel, his mate, Chatter, is a fictional character added to enrich the storytelling and engage young readers. Together, they introduce children ages 3–8 to the joy of observing animals and interacting with nature in simple, meaningful ways.Designed to inspire hands-on engagement, the book pairs beautifully with squirrel hand puppets or stuffed animals, opening endless opportunities for creative play, family bonding, and life lessons. Bushy Tail reminds readers that we don’t have to travel far—whether on a nature walk or camping trip—to find wonder if we simply take the time to look.The book and its message were further introduced to audiences through a feature on The Chris Voss Show, where both the story and its author were highlighted within the world of children’s literature.Media & EventsBushy Tail and author Florence P. Bullis were recently featured on The Chris Voss Show, where they discussed the book’s nature-inspired themes and the family-centered values that shaped its creation. Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQD1_t04kqQ Book Details• Title: Bushy Tail• Author: Florence P. Bullis• Genre: Children’s Books (Ages 3–8)• ISBN: 979-8-88527-7925-3• Format: PaperbackAvailable At• Amazon• Barnes & NobleConnect with the Author• Website: http://www.purposelycurious.com

